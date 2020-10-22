Assam Forest Department Seizes Railway Engine For Killing Mother Elephant And Her Calf

Assam forest department on Tuesday seized the engine of a goods train that moved down a mother elephant and her calf inside the Lumding Reserve forest area of the State. The engine was seized from the Bamunimaidan Railway Yard under Wildlife Protection Act,1972, and this is perhaps the first time that such an action has been taken by the authorities.

According to an official release, "One Railway Engine (loco engine number- 12440 WDG4) has been seized from the possession of Senior DME/Diesel/New Guwahati, Chandra Mohan Tiwari at Bamunimaidan Railway Yard, Diesel loco shed for killing two Indian elephants (schedule 1 (12B) animal under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 at Railway Track KM post number 180/9 and 181/9 between Patharkhula and Lamsakhang Railway Station on September 27, 2020 midnight".

Locomotive pilot and assistant pilot suspended

On September 27, the elephant and its calf were killed by the goods train engine in Lumding area of Assam. Soon after the incident the Locomotive pilot and assistant locomotive pilot have been suspended by the Railways and an internal inquiry has been ordered. Further, the seized locomotive engine was later given back in view of the continuity of essential services to the public.

Meanwhile, the Assam Environment and Forest Minister, Parimal Suklabaidya said that the department shall not fail to take the toughest stand against the railway. He added that the killing of elephants on the railway tracks must stop immediately.

NFR takes several steps & saves 61 elephants in current year.



Action against defaulters taken in the only case of elephant dashing during current financial year.



Seizure & release of locomotive by Forest Dept - a procedural requirement, not first of its kind. pic.twitter.com/KIST6ZM0a8 — Northeast Frontier Railway (@RailNf) October 21, 2020

Assam Forest Department seizes a railway engine in Guwahati for killing two elephants last month, under provisions Wildlife Protection Act, 1972: PRO to Parimal Suklabaidya, State Environment and Forest Minister pic.twitter.com/RWQ0Bwgnx0 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

(With ANI inputs)