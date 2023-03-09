Assam Gets Into Guinness Book Of World Records With Essays On Bir Lachit Barphukan

The Government of Assam on Thursday officially made it to the Guinness Book of World Records with the largest online photo album of handwritten notes on Lachit Barphukan. The certificate was handed over to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

Speaking on the feat made by the State, the Chief Minister said that it was unfortunate of Assam that we couldn't introduce the greatest General of all time to the world.

The year-long 400th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Lachit Barphukan was inaugurated by then-president Ramnath Kovind in Guwahati on Feb 25, 2022. Subsequently in the month of October, the State government asked people from all walks of life to write essays on Lachit Barphukan in any language. The portal for the same was opened on October 26 and till November 26, over 50 lakh entries were sent to the government. After shortlisting a total of 42,94,350 entries were allowed as official entry.

Highlighting the contributions of Lachit Barphukan, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "When we first announced it we got messages and queries from different places of India, asking why we haven't spoken about him for so long. It's we who undermined the contributions of great General like Lachit Barphukan."

He said that the showcasing of Lachit Borphukan's contribution to Assam and the nation in general was a great success.

"Some people would say that we wasted money by advertising, but I would say that it was fruitful, now everyone across the country knows about Lachit Barphukan. A general of his stature is not only rare in this country but also in the world," he said.

He further said that now the State will project its glorious history and culture to the world. On April 14, 12,000 Bihu dancers will perform and set another world record in front of the Prime Minister in Guwahati. Thereafter we will project Bagurumba dance and the Satriya culture of the State.