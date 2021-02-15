Assam Gets New Foot-over-bridge Made Primarily Out Of Bamboo, Netizens Call It 'pure Art'

In order to showcase the variety as well as the importance of bamboo resources in Assam, a unique foot-over-bridge has been installed in the state and is primarily built with just bamboo. On Sunday, February 14, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated three bridges in the city of Guwahati. One out of the three bridges that are built at Khanapara has been designed with bamboo. The newly built bridge not only assist the people to conveniently traverse across the two sides of the road but will also serve to underline the importance of bamboo and its diversity in Assam.

CORRECTION Assam: A foot overbridge, primarily decorated with* bamboo, was inaugurated by state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Khanapara in Guwahati yesterday. pic.twitter.com/aajsvtPYXV — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2021

Read - Assam Reports 5 New COVID-19 Cases

Read - Jaishankar,Japanese Ambassador To Review JICA Assisted Projects In Assam Monday

Netizens hail the ‘beautiful’ bridge

Since the pictures of Assam’s new foot-over bridge was shared on Twitter, hundreds of internet users hailed the new installation as "beautiful". While one of the internet users said that it was a “very good initiative” to get a bamboo bridge, another also praised the state government for encouraging people to use the bridges to cross the roads instead of railing on the footpath. One of the Twitter users called the bridge as "Pure art".

Bridge ka kya...poora state hi ek minister chala rha hai....so we can say assam, primarily decorated with a CM — Pro.Fool 𝚂𝚒𝚗𝚐𝚑 🌈 (@ColFool_) February 15, 2021

very good initiative. we must use it as railing on footpath, road crossings, office gardens, boundaries — vimal singh (@vimal_sky) February 15, 2021

Beautiful — Ayush Garg (@__ayushh__) February 15, 2021

Beautiful and lovely bamboo bridge yaar. — Avtar Singh (@avtarart) February 15, 2021

Looks nice — Rahul Goel (@GoelRahul0599) February 15, 2021

Amazing — Nandini Idnani (@idnani_nandini) February 15, 2021

On February 14, few other bridges were also inaugurated in Assam’s Dispur and Kamakhya. Assam is the largest producer of bamboo in India with nearly 50 different kinds of plant being housed in the state. As per reports, in totality, the Northeastern region of the country supplies more than 60% of the total production value of the nation. The bamboo bridge at Khanapara in Guwahati will also be serving as an important landmark in the state as it has a sign saying 'Welcome to Guwahati' over it. Further, at night, the lights on the bridge would shine to add more to its significant ‘beauty’. The abundant presence of bamboo in the state has helped the locals to develop their skill and expertise with the plant, bombing the industry.

Read - BPF Not To Be Part Of BJP-led NDA In Assam Polls: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Read - Rupani Slams Rahul On Gujarat-Assam Shocker; Says 'Gujaratis Will Give Befitting Reply'

