Rupani Slams Rahul On Gujarat-Assam Shocker; Says 'Gujaratis Will Give Befitting Reply'

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday lambasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his comments against Gujarat tea traders, saying that the state would 'not accept such despicable hate' from his party. Rupani added that the citizens of the state would give a befitting reply to Gandhi in response to his comments in the upcoming polls.

Rahul Gandhi’s words betray his and Congress Party’s hatred for Gujaratis. Gujarat will not accept such despicable hate. Each Gujarati will give a befitting reply to Congress Party. https://t.co/nETCHR5RSQ — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) February 14, 2021

Gujarat BJP President CR Patil also slammed Rahul saying that the people of the state would 'comprehensively defeat' the Congress over the Gandhi's scion's 'shameful' words. Highlighting Rahul's 'hatred' for Gujarat, Patil called his mindset 'sick'.

Rahul Gandhi’s shameful words for Gujaratis show his sick mindset and hate for Gujarat. It is not the first time Congress has insulted Gujarat. In the coming days, the people of Gujarat will comprehensively defeat Congress in the upcoming polls. https://t.co/LiA9TpoTti — C R Paatil (@CRPaatil) February 14, 2021

BJP's response to Rahul Gandhi comes after his shocking comment on Sunday where he promised to hike the wages of Assam's tea garden workers through money earned by Gujarat traders.

"Assam's tea garden workers get Rs 167 per day wage while traders in Gujarat get tea gardens. We promise to give tea garden workers of Assam Rs 365 per day wage. Where will the money come from? It will come from Gujarat's traders," said Rahul Gandhi while campaigning in Assam.

Assam Assembly Elections

Ahead of the Assam assembly elections, the Congress has announced the formation of a grand alliance with five political parties to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the polls.

Meanwhile, the BJP is confident of returning to power in Assam given their successful 5-year tenure in the state. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday highlighted the achievements of the first BJP-led government in Assam stating that the party had been successful in fulfilling all expectations of the people of the state. The party had sounded the poll bugle with the formation of a 16-member State Election Committee—including CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and state chief Ranjeet Kumar Das, earlier this year.

Currently, the BJP is the single largest party with 60 MLAs. It is in alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) which have 14 and 12 legislators respectively. Congress has 22 MLAs at present, while the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has 14 members in the legislative assembly. The elections for the 126-seat Assam Assembly are likely to be held in April-May this year.

(With Agency Inputs)