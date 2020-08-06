Assam Govt Frames Guidelines For Reopening Schools & Colleges; Seeks Stakeholders' Views

As the schools across the country continue to remain shut amid the COVID-19 scare, the government of Assam has framed a set of guidelines for informal classes and sought suggestions from its stakeholders about the same. Assam is mulling to resume informal education in both government and private schools from September 1.

N. Laskar, Joint Secretary in the Assam higher education department, issued guidelines on Tuesday that are uploaded on the state Sarba Siksha Abhiyan website-ssa.assa.gov.in. for public viewing. The stakeholders can submit feedback regarding the initiative at sopschoolopeningassam@gmail.com, on or before August 20, 2020.

Informal classes not compulsory

The guidelines state the informal classes won’t be compulsory and interested students would have to inform their institutions in advance about their joining from September 1. Students need to follow the COVID-19 safety rules like wearing masks and maintain a physical distance of 8 feet while attending classes. Students along with teachers, resource person, education dept staff and others will be tested for COVID-19 between August 23 and August 30. Only those who test negative will be allowed to attend these classes.

Schools and college premises that are to be used for the informal classes will be sanitized before the commencement of classes and thereafter, on an interval of every 15 days. The informal classes will not hamper the online education being imparted to students at present by using digital devices and it will continue without any break.

Detailed guidelines framed for informal classes

According to the guidelines, students from classes I to IV don’t have to come to school but their parents or guardian can collect hard copies of their assignments while collecting rations meant for mid-day meals. Students will answer questions in their respective homes. The answer sheets will be handed over to teachers by the parents in their next visit to the school and the students will be evaluated for their unit tests through these assignments. Teachers for these classes will have to visit the school, the guidelines said.

For classes V to VIII- four venues like libraries, open fields, courtyard of houses, community halls and others will have to be identified outside school premises where students in groups of 15 will be imparted classes for anywhere between 90 to 120 minutes in batches. Government and private school teachers, senior students, retired teachers, and any other 'willing and capable' persons will take classes. The teachers will adopt unique techniques like project preparation, assignments, storytelling, test etc.

For Classes IX to XII - the informal classes will be held in nearby schools, even if he or she is not enrolled in that particular school. Students will be required to register for these classes and after that, each class will be divided into sections. There will be a maximum of 15 students in each section, the guidelines informed.

The guidelines will also be followed by universities, technical institutes and medical colleges. Concerned authorities of these institutes will plan activities for university, engineering and medical colleges, the official statement said. Classes will also be held for final year degree students and students of Classes XI and XII studying in college. The Higher Education Department will issue detailed guidelines based on feedback from the stakeholders.

