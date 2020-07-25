Assam Fights Two-pronged Battle With COVID-19 And Disastrous Northeast Floods

Assam is reportedly facing one of its worst times as its caught in the middle of a pandemic while fighting severe floods. According to latest reports, three more people have been killed in the floods taking the total to 96. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated that over 2,400 villages across the states have been affected by it, displacing over 28 lakh people. Over 1.2 lakh hectares of land is also ruined according to the news agency ANI.

Coupled with this, state is also reeling back from a pandemic. The government of Assam on Friday announced the reduction in home quarantine period after discharge from the hospital from 14 days to 7 days. The government has further decided to provide essential items worth Rs. 2000 only to the families living under the Below Poverty line category, elderly people, ailing and to the Divyangjan, State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

In an order by the state Health & family welfare department dated 24 July the government of Assam stated a series of steps taken to support its people during the COVID-19 pandemic. The order said that "Whereas, with the evolving situation and with new findings about the COVID-19 disease, the Health and Family Welfare Department has decided to reduce the number of days of the period of home Quarantine from 14 days to 7 days".

"Now, therefore, in partial modification of earlier orders, the government in Health and Family Welfare Department has decided that the essential items worth Rs. 2000 for quarantined families will henceforth be provided to only to families of the Below poverty line category. However, Deputy Commissioners are authorized to extend this benefit to other families too like eldery, ailing, divyang, etc., if deemed, necessary to mitigate hardship." the order stated.

Earlier the state government provided essential items worth Rs.2000 each to more than 1.12 Lakhs families across the state.

Here is the full order from the Health and Family Welfare Department:

COVID-19 situation in Assam

The COVID-19 tally in Assam reached 29,921 with 1,130 new cases reported on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 76 with six more fatalities, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Of the total cases, 8,081 are active and these patients are being treated in different hospitals and COVID Care Centres across the state, he said in a tweet.

"Alert -- 1130 new COVID-19 cases detected in Assam; 417 in Guwahati, Cachar 104. Out of 16,178 samples in the last 24 hrs, we recorded a low positivity rate of 6.98 percent," Sarma wrote on Twitter. State capital Assam has so far reported 13,088 cases of coronavirus infection.

Image credit PTI