Assam Govt To Discontinue Mandatory Covid Test For Air & Rail Passengers From March 1

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that because of rapidly declining cases of COVID-19 in the country, the state government has decided to discontinue mandatory coronavirus testing at railway stations, land routes and airports across the state from March 1, 2021. He also said that the government is expecting people to adhere to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Tweet

In view of rapidly declining cases of #COVID19 & given that vaccination is in full swing, GoA has decided to discontinue mandatory testing at rly stations, land routes & airports from March 1, 2021.



It's expected however that people would adhere to #Covid appropriate behaviour. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 10, 2021

In his tweet, he wrote, "In view of rapidly declining cases of #COVID19 & given that vaccination is in full swing, GoA has decided to discontinue mandatory testing at rly stations, land routes & airports from March 1, 2021. It's expected however that people would adhere to #Covid appropriate behaviour."

In July (2020), in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Assam government made it mandatory for the passengers arriving at the state's airport and railway stations to undergo thermal screening. The government held also issued Special Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, the government has issued new guidelines for air passengers and train passengers to Assam.

New Guidelines for travelling to Assam

Now, the people travelling within the state and North East states would not have to undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing or quarantine period. The passengers travelling from the other parts of the country will have to undergo a thermal test at the Guwahati airport itself. However, if the passenger had already done the coronavirus test in the boarding place, 72 hours before flying, will not be sent for Covid-19 testing.

