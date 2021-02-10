Over 6.76 Lakh Indians Gave Up Citizenship Between 2015-19: MoS Nityanand Rai

On Tuesday, Lok Sabha was informed that between 2015 to 2019, over 6.76 lakh Indians gave up Indian nationality and took up citizenship of other countries, in the last 5 years. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said a total number of 1,24,99,395 Indian nationals are living in foreign countries.

"As per information available with the Ministry of External Affairs, a total number of 1,24,99,395 Indian nationals are living in foreign countries", said Nityanand Rai, reported PTI.

Rai also added that 1,41,656 Indians up Indian citizenship in the year 2015, 1,44,942 in 2016, 1,27,905 in 2017, 1,25,130 in 2018 and 1,36,441 Indians gave up Indian nationality in 2019.

The government also mentioned that it is not considering any proposal to grant dual citizenship.

PM Modi's Reply to President Kovind's In Lok Sabha On Feb 10

After his reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's address in the Rajya Sabha on Feb 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, as per sources.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply in Lok Sabha to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address will be on February 10," said the sources.

The Budget session in Parliament has been interrupted constantly by ruckus for the last four days as the opposition is demanding the cancellation of the three farm laws amid the ongoing farmers' protests. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the debate on Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's address in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

What is the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)?

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014. The Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill on December 11, 2019, and President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on December 12.

