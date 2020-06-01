Assam Issues Order For Lockdown Relaxation, Retains Restrictions On Pillion Riding

The Assam government on Monday said restrictions on pillion riding would continue except for women and children below twelve years of age. The state's Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna made the announcement while also saying that lockdown restrictions will be eased following the Centre's 'Unlock 1' plan of a phased resumption of socio-economic activities.

Institutions/activities barred

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, gymnasiums, theatres, auditoriums, bars, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed while social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will be barred in the state.

Assam's new directives also bar reopening of schools, colleges, universities, coaching centres and other similar places of gatherings until further orders. "No activity whatsoever shall be permitted in the containment zones," it said.

Night curfew movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am throughout the state, except for essential activities. The local authorities have been asked to issue orders in the entire area of their jurisdiction under appropriate provisions of the law such as under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and ensure strict compliance. Persons above 65 years of age and with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years have been advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes.

Relaxations

Assam has allowed reopening of religious places/places of worship for the public from June 8 subject to a gathering of a maximum of 20 people per hour. However, if any religious place has only a small area, the management committee of such religious institution shall downsize the number of attendees accordingly.

"All religious institutions shall issue disposable paper tokens to regulate a number of visitors per hour and ensure safe disposal of tokens before entering the religious places," the order reads.

Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services will be allowed from June 8 given maintaining social distancing with 50% of total capacity at a time. Shopping malls will be thrown open for public abiding all precautionary measures to fight COVID-19 from June 8.

While the government has opened public parks for yoga, morning walk and jogging without sitting arrangements, it has also given its nod for film and video shooting for both government and private in open spaces and studios from June 1. Further, barbershops and parlours will be allowed to open for hair trimming purposes only from June 1. They have been asked to follow the strict use of masks and gloves with very frequent sanitisation.

These guidelines shall be enforced by District Magistrates (DMs) through fines and penal action as prescribed in Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 besides legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions, said the Chief Secretary.

(With ANI inputs) (PTI photo for representation)

