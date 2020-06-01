Assam Board HSLC Result 2020 To Be Declared On June 6; Know All The Details Here

During the current nationwide lockdown, a lot of students are waiting for the results of their respective exams which happened before the lockdown was imposed in India. The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has recently made an announcement that Assam Board HSLC result 2020 will be declared on June 6, 2020. This announcement comes as a relief to all the students who are eagerly waiting for their Assam SEBA board result 2020.

According to the reports, the education minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma has made the announcement regarding the Assam Board HSLC result 2020. The reports also stated that the result will be declared at 9 AM on June 6, 2020. Himanta Biswa Sarma has also confirmed that the official notification regarding the HSLC result 2020 date Assam will be soon made available on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA).

SEBA secretary Suranjana Senapati was recently involved in an interaction with a leading daily. During her interaction, she said that they are going to publish the official notification regarding Assam Board HSLC result 2020 very soon. She further added that the candidates will be getting their Assam SEBA Board result 2020 through online mode. The Assam board result of 2020 will be made available on various websites so that the students do not have to come to schools.

Last year, the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) had declared the results of HSLC and Assam High Madrassa on May 15, 2019. This year, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the declaration of results of several examinations were delayed. According to the reports, over 3.8 lakh students had appeared for the class 10th examinations this year. The lockdown was announced in India on March 24, 2020.

The reports said that when the lockdown was imposed in India, 95% of the answer scripts were evaluated. During the lockdown, the remaining 5% of the answer scripts were evaluated despite several difficulties. The students are advised to keep checking the official website of Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) as the official notification regarding Assam Board HSLC result 2020 will be released there.