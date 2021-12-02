Assam logs 124 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fatalities

Guwahati, Dec 2 (PTI) Assam reported 124 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 63 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 6,17,163, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 6,111 with three more persons succumbing to the disease on Thursday, two less than the previous day, it said. The deaths were reported from Darrang, Kamrup Metropolitan and Sonitpur districts.

The new cases were detected out of 28,112 samples tested during the day, with the day's positivity rate at 0.44 per cent, the bulletin said.

Of the 124 new cases, 60 were from Kamrup Metropolitan, 13 from Kamrup (Rural), nine from Nagaon and seven from Jorhat.

The state currently has 1,188 active COVID-19 cases while 6,08,517 people have recovered from the disease, including 198 on Thursday, it said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.60 per cent.

The state has so far tested 2,58,02,424 samples for COVID-19.

A total of 3,35,93,654 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state so far, of which 2,12,79,167 people have received the first dose and 1,23,14,487 both doses. PTI SSG RG RG

