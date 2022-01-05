Assam logs 475 fresh COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Guwahati, Jan 4 (PTI) The number of fresh COVID-19 infections in Assam on Tuesday increased to 475, registering an increase of over 35 per cent in a single day, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The new cases, 124 more than the figures reported on Monday, registered a positivity rate of 1.29 per cent against the testing of 36,781 samples.

The virus tally has now increased to 6,21,987, the bulletin said.

Besides, three persons lost their lives to the disease during the day, taking the total number of deaths to 6,170. The virus had claimed two lives on Monday.

NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too. The number of patients who recovered from the infection rose nearly three-fold to 154 persons on Tuesday from 53 on Monday, the bulletin said.

As many as 6,12,792 people in the northeastern state have recovered from COVID-19 thus far.

Currently, the state has a total of 1,588 active coronavirus cases. The overall positivity rate stands at 2.33 per cent against the total testing of 2,67,40,616 samples so far.

The NHM further said a total of 3,80,93,833 doses of vaccines have been administered. This includes 2,20,08,048 first doses and 1,60,85,785 second doses.

It said as many as 2,32,992 persons were vaccinated on Tuesday, up from 1,81,501 shots on Monday.

The state government on Monday launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive for teenagers in the age group of 15-18 years.

A total of 1,13,164 beneficiaries in that age group have received the first jab of Covaxin across the state on the second day of the drive, the NHM said. PTI TR MM MM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)