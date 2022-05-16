Assam Minister Sanjay Kishan Apologises To Terror Outfit ULFA-I, Sparks Controversy

In a bizarre incident, a cabinet minister of Assam on Sunday called a press conference to apologise to proscribed terror outfit ULFA-Independent, hours after the outfit issued a statement threatening to boycott him. The incident has sparked a row, with many concerned citizens raising questions about the minister's gesture.

Sanjay Kishan, Minister for Tea Tribes and Employment in the cabinet of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, was participating in a government event in Nagaon when reporters asked him about the recent activities of the terror group ULFA-I. In response, the minister labelled Paresh Barua, the fugitive leader of the terror outfit as a liar. Taking offence, the group on Friday sent an email statement to the media, threatening to ban him in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts and demanded an apology within 24 hours.

(ULFA leader Paresh Barua; Image: Republic World)

Minister extends apology

The minister extended the apology on Sunday morning. "I was attending Gunutsov in a school in Nagaon where a journalist asked me about Paresh Barua and I, being on a busy schedule, never said anything which would have hurt Paresh Barua. I just said that under the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, if the youths of Assam work for the development of the State, I wanted to speak about their self-dependence and nothing else. If I have hurt Hon'ble Paresh Barua, I'm hurt too," said Sanjay Kishan, in the press conference.

However, this incident has not been appreciated by many. Several senior editors have expressed concern over it, terming it as a violation of the oath taken on the Constitution of India as an elected representative.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Naba Thakuria, a senior journalist and Convener of Patriotic People's Forum Assam demanded strict action against Sanjay Kishan.

"Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma should take strict action against his minister Sanjay Kishan for apologising to a banned terrorist group. He had violated the oath he took as a minister," Thakuria said.

The Patriotic People's Forum Assam also expressed concern and disappointment on the role played by the local media in the State recently. Thakuria said, "The role of local news channels and vernacular media is very disappointing. They are giving an open platform to the terrorists and at times also glorifying the terror groups, particularly ULFA-Independent."

"If a well-guarded minister like Kishan is afraid of a terror group and feels insecure, just imagine the condition of the common public," the forum said. A few senior editors even opined that Sanjay Kishan should be sacked.

Meanwhile, BJP legislator from Dibrugarh Prasanta Phukan justified the act of Sanjay Kishan. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Phukan said, "There is no point taking a challenge, he did good by extending an apology."

Republic Media Network tried to reach out to several opposition leaders as well. However, while everyone admitted that the minister shouldn't have bowed down to a fugitive terrorist, they declined to condemn it. It may be mentioned that ULFA is responsible for the killing of many scribes in the past along with uncounted numbers of innocent civilians as well as security forces.