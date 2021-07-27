Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute Live Updates: Assam Government Decides To Move Supreme Court

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The Ministry of Home Affairs called for a meeting with the Chief Ministers of Mizoram and Assam. The Union Home Secretary will hold a meeting with Himanta Biswa Sarma and Zoramthanga in a bid to solve the border dispute that dates back to several decades.
In a major revelation, Assam Chief Minister Himanata Sarma has revealed that civilians were in fatigues carrying arms, including sniper rifles. Sarma has therefore announced that the Assam Police will conduct an investigation into the matter. In addition, Sarma has also pushed for a probe into the role of non-state actors.
The incident took place at the border of Assam. Our Police will investigate the matter. It will be investigated that where did the civilians get the arms from. Five Police personnel lost their lives: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on violent clashes at Assam-Mizoram border y'day
During his address to the media, Sarma repeatedly asserted that the Assam government is committed to securing the state's territory. He also informed that his Mizoram counterpart has invited him for talks in Aizawl.
I called Mizoram CM six times when firing was taking place (at Assam-Mizoram border yesterday). He said 'sorry' & invited me for talks in Aizawl. No one can take even an inch of our land. We're committed to securing our territory. Police are on the border: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Union Minister and MP Kiren Rijiju informed that the North East MPs Forum has appealed people of Assam and Mizoram, mainly people living in border areas to maintain peace and harmony. Rijiju also said that the Home Ministry is looking into the matter.
North East MPs Forum has made an appeal to people of Mizoram & Assam, particularly people living in border areas to maintain peace&harmony. We must ensure complete peace all along border areas. Home Ministry is looking into it: Kiren Rijiju, Union Min & MP from Arunachal Pradesh
The Assam government has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 50 lakhs each to families of the police personnel who were martyred in the clash. On the other hand, it has also decided to provide a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the injured policemen and civilians.
Assam Govt will provide financial assistance of Rs 50 lakhs each to families of the police personnel who died in clashes at the border with Mizoram yesterday. The injured will be given Rs 1 lakh each. Govt has sent the injured SP to Mumbai for treatment: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the state government has decided to move Supreme Court over the border issue with Mizoram. He added that the matter is not political, but a pending issue for a long time. In addition, Sarma also asserted that the matter is between the states and not political parties.
This is a reserve forest area. With the help of satellite imaging, you can see how the encroachment has taken place. Assam Govt has also decided to move Supreme Court with a (law) suit over this: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on violent clash at Assam-Mizoram border yesterday
This is not a political issue. This is a boundary dispute between two states. This is a long-standing border dispute. There was dispute even at the time when Congres govt was there on both sides. This is a dispute between two states, not between two political parties: Assam CM
The Assam CM has asserted right to reserve state boundary with Mizoram and has maintained that the Assam Police is maintaining status quo. He added that indiscriminate firing took place which led to the death of some policemen while some others were injured. Sarma has asked his Mizoram counterpart to maintain the status quo.
Assam CM Himanata Biswa Sarma on Tuesday addressed the media over the Assam-Mizoram border dispute and the clash that occurred on Monday. Sarma has asserted that the state will follow demarcation after satellite image study. In addition, he also informed that Mizoram CM Zoramthanga has requested talks on issue.
The Assam government has declared a 3-day state mourning from Tuesday to condole the death of five policemen, one civilian in border clash with Mizoram.
Assam declares 3-day state mourning from Tuesday to condole death of five policemen, one civilian in border clash with Mizoram
Congress MP Ripun Bora on Tuesday has given a short duration discussion notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 176. Bora has demanded a discussion on the border clash between the two states.
Congress MP from Assam, Ripun Bora gives a short duration discussion notice in Rajya Sabha, under rule 176, and demands discussion on yesterday's Assam -Mizoram border clash which claimed the lives of six personnel of Assam Police.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter and shared a video of Mizoram Police brandishing LMGs. In addition, Sarma has also claimed that the Mizoram Police escalated the issue.
Look at this video to know how personnel of Mizoram Police acted and escalated the issue.
Sad and horrific!
The Congress has formed a 7-member committee 'to visit Cachar and any other area to assess the Assam-Mizoram border dispute on the ground and the ensuing violence'. The committee will be led by Assam Congress chief Bhupen Bora.
Congress constitutes a 7-member committee 'to visit Cachar and any other area to assess the Assam-Mizoram border dispute on the ground and the ensuing violence'
Assam Congress chief Bhupen Bora to lead the committee
(Visual from Assam-Mizoram border at Vairengte)
Speaking to the media, Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi spoke about reports stating that light machine gun (LMG) being used during the clash. Gogoi expressed that the Congress party is seeking an enquiry into the incident.
Some media reports say LMG was used (during the Assam-Mizoram border clash yesterday). Are we in our country or on the borders of the country? We demand an enquiry into this incident: Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid a wreath and paid tributes to the martyred cops in Silchar. The martyred cops were given full state honours.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lays wreath and pays tribute to the policemen who lost their lives in the Assam-Mizoram border clash yesterday, in Silchar
(Source - News Live)
After more than 50 police officers from Assam received critical injuries, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma rushed to Silchar hospital to check on them. The injured police officers include Cachar Superintendent of Police Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chandrakant who according to the doctors is critically injured and is admitted to ICU. CM Sarma has ordered 'higher level treatment by air ambulance on priority'.
Visited SMCH to meet injured police officials & directed doctors to ensure best treatment to them. Asked to send seriously injured personnel for higher level treatment by air ambulance on priority
Mins @TheAshokSinghal, @Pijush_hazarika; @DGPAssamPolice; Local MLAs accompanied.
Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga expressed grief over the death of Assam police personnel in the clashes at the border. Explaining his state's version of events, he stated that the trouble ensued when over 200 Assam policemen along with the IGP and District Magistrate entered Mizoram. According to him, the Assam Police personnel opened fire despite being requested to go back which was followed by retaliation from their Mizoram counterparts.
The Mizoram CM also lamented that such a clash took place days after the Northeastern states had a fruitful discussion on resolving the border disputes during a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He exuded confidence that things are now moving in the right direction. Responding to a specific question, he confirmed the CRPF had stepped in to quell the tensions.
Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi has given an adjournment motion notice to discuss the Assam-Mizoram border clash, which claimed the lives of 6 police personnel on Monday night.
Delhi: Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi gives an adjournment motion notice to discuss the Assam-Mizoram border clash, which claimed the lives of 6 police personnel yesterday
(File photo)
Offering his 'heartfelt condolences' Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday blamed Home Minister Amit Shah for 'failing the country' as violent clashes broke out between Assam and Mizoram forces over border dispute.
Heartfelt condolences to the families of those who've been killed. I hope the injured recover soon.
HM has failed the country yet again by sowing hatred and distrust into the lives of people. India is now reaping its dreadful consequences. #AssamMizoramBorder
Over 50 police officers from Assam received critical injuries and are getting treated in Silchar Hospital. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reached Silchar Hospital to check on the injured officers including Cachar Superintendent of Police Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chandrakant who is in ICU.
The Chief Minister, in a tweet had also alleged that there are 'clear evidences' that Mizoram Police has used Light Machine Guns (LMG) against Assam police.
Latest visuals from the Assam-Mizoram border shared by Cachar district's Lailapur & Kolasib's Vairengte where violent clashes took place yesterday
On Tuesday morning, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issued a statement regarding the border dispute clash that broke on Monday night and praised Assam security forces for showing 'remarkable restraint'. The Chief Minister also urged Mizoram to restrain its people and police from indulging in wanton violence.
July 26, 2021
Government of Assam's Press Statement on Mizoram Issue.
After the violent clashes broke out between Assam and Mizoram border area, Chief Minister's from both the states alleged each there for the violence and tagged both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their intervention.
Shri @AmitShah ji….kindly look into the matter.
This needs to be stopped right now.
#MizoramAssamBorderTension @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @himantabiswa @dccachar @cacharpolice
Assam CM Biswa posted a video and questioned Mizoram CM why 'civilians from Mizoram holding sticks and trying to incite violence?'
Honble Zoramthanga ji could you please investigate why are civilians from Mizoram holding sticks and trying to incite violence ? We urge civilians to not take up law and order on their own hands and permit peaceful dialogue to take place between governments @AmitShah @PMOIndia
Due to the border dispute clash that broke between forces of Assam and Mizoram, six police officers lost their lives. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet offered condolences to their families and asserted, 'I am deeply pained to inform that six brave jawans of @assampolice have sacrificed their lives while defending constitutional boundary of our state at the Assam-Mizoram border'.
I am deeply pained to inform that six brave jawans of @assampolice have sacrificed their lives while defending constitutional boundary of our state at the Assam-Mizoram border.
My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.
The border dispute between Assam and Mizoram has been going on from a long time however tensions escalated on Monday (July 26) night after violent clashes broke out between forces of both the states leading to the death of six police officers of Assam. More than 50 persons were injured including Cachar SP Vaibhav Nimbalkar who has been admitted to the ICU. On Monday morning, Assam Chief Minister reached Silchar Hospital to check on the injured police officers.
As per the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government, the row started when Mizoram allegedly breached the existing status quo by commencing the construction of a road towards Rengti Basti thus "destroying" the Inner Line Forest Reserve in the Lailapur area. However, Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana claimed that 200 Assam Police personnel overran a duty post manned by the state police and assaulted civilians who had gathered at the site. According to him, the Mizoram Police personnel fired at their Assam counterparts only after the latter launched tear gas grenades at them.
The dispute over the 165 km-long Assam-Mizoram boundary dates back to the days of British colonial rule. Essentially, Mizoram has deep reservations about a 1933 notification that demarcated the boundary between Lushai Hills and the then princely state of Manipur. While the Assam government follows this, Mizoram has demanded that the boundary should be demarcated on the basis of the 1875 notification which was done in consultation with the Mizo chiefs.