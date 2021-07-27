Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute Live Updates: Assam Government Decides To Move Supreme Court

The border dispute between Assam and Mizoram has been going on from a long time however tensions escalated on Monday (July 26) night after violent clashes broke out between forces of both the states leading to the death of six police officers of Assam. More than 50 persons were injured including Cachar SP Vaibhav Nimbalkar who has been admitted to the ICU. On Monday morning, Assam Chief Minister reached Silchar Hospital to check on the injured police officers.

As per the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government, the row started when Mizoram allegedly breached the existing status quo by commencing the construction of a road towards Rengti Basti thus "destroying" the Inner Line Forest Reserve in the Lailapur area. However, Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana claimed that 200 Assam Police personnel overran a duty post manned by the state police and assaulted civilians who had gathered at the site. According to him, the Mizoram Police personnel fired at their Assam counterparts only after the latter launched tear gas grenades at them.

The dispute over the 165 km-long Assam-Mizoram boundary dates back to the days of British colonial rule. Essentially, Mizoram has deep reservations about a 1933 notification that demarcated the boundary between Lushai Hills and the then princely state of Manipur. While the Assam government follows this, Mizoram has demanded that the boundary should be demarcated on the basis of the 1875 notification which was done in consultation with the Mizo chiefs.