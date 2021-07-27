Last Updated:

Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute Live Updates: Assam Government Decides To Move Supreme Court

Violent clashes broke out between Assam and Mizoram police forces over border issues. Both sides have laid blames on each other, meanwhile, six police officers from Assam lost their lives.

Assam-Mizoram border dispute live updates

Image: PTI

17:29 IST, July 27th 2021
Assam-Mizoram border dispute live updates: Ministry of Home Affairs calls for meeting with Chief Ministers of the states

The Ministry of Home Affairs called for a meeting with the Chief Ministers of Mizoram and Assam. The Union Home Secretary will hold a meeting with Himanta Biswa Sarma and Zoramthanga in a bid to solve the border dispute that dates back to several decades. 

17:29 IST, July 27th 2021
Assam-Mizoram border dispute live updates: Assam CM Speaks To Republic about the tensed situation; puts faith in CRPF for normalcy

 

13:41 IST, July 27th 2021
Assam-Mizoram border dispute live updates: Assam Police to probe matter of civilians carrying arms

In a major revelation, Assam Chief Minister Himanata Sarma has revealed that civilians were in fatigues carrying arms, including sniper rifles. Sarma has therefore announced that the Assam Police will conduct an investigation into the matter. In addition, Sarma has also pushed for a probe into the role of non-state actors. 

 

13:32 IST, July 27th 2021
Assam-Mizoram border dispute live updates: 'We're committed to securing our territory': Assam CM

During his address to the media, Sarma repeatedly asserted that the Assam government is committed to securing the state's territory. He also informed that his Mizoram counterpart has invited him for talks in Aizawl. 

 

13:28 IST, July 27th 2021
Assam-Mizoram border dispute live updates: North East MPs Forum appeals to people of both states to maintain peace and harmony

Union Minister and MP Kiren Rijiju informed that the North East MPs Forum has appealed people of Assam and Mizoram, mainly people living in border areas to maintain peace and harmony. Rijiju also said that the Home Ministry is looking into the matter. 

 

13:25 IST, July 27th 2021
Assam-Mizoram border dispute live updates: Assam government announces financial assistance for families of martyred policemen

The Assam government has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 50 lakhs each to families of the police personnel who were martyred in the clash. On the other hand, it has also decided to provide a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the injured policemen and civilians. 

   

13:21 IST, July 27th 2021
Assam-Mizoram border dispute live updates: Assam government decides to move Supreme Court over the issue

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the state government has decided to move Supreme Court over the border issue with Mizoram. He added that the matter is not political, but a pending issue for a long time. In addition, Sarma also asserted that the matter is between the states and not political parties. 

 

13:15 IST, July 27th 2021
Assam-Mizoram border dispute live updates: Himanata Biswa Sarma asserts right to reserve state boundary

The Assam CM has asserted right to reserve state boundary with Mizoram and has maintained that the Assam Police is maintaining status quo. He added that indiscriminate firing took place which led to the death of some policemen while some others were injured. Sarma has asked his Mizoram counterpart to maintain the status quo. 

 

 

 

13:10 IST, July 27th 2021
Assam-Mizoram border dispute live updates: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses media

Assam CM Himanata Biswa Sarma on Tuesday addressed the media over the Assam-Mizoram border dispute and the clash that occurred on Monday. Sarma has asserted that the state will follow demarcation after satellite image study. In addition, he also informed that Mizoram CM Zoramthanga has requested talks on issue.

11:58 IST, July 27th 2021
Assam-Mizoram border dispute live updates: Assam declares 3-day state mourning to condole the death of five policemen, one civilian

The Assam government has declared a 3-day state mourning from Tuesday to condole the death of five policemen, one civilian in border clash with Mizoram.

 

11:42 IST, July 27th 2021
Assam-Mizoram border dispute live updates: Congress MP Ripun Bora demands discussion on Assam -Mizoram border clash

Congress MP Ripun Bora on Tuesday has given a short duration discussion notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 176. Bora has demanded a discussion on the border clash between the two states. 

 

11:36 IST, July 27th 2021
Assam-Mizoram border dispute live updates: Assam CM shares video of Mizoram Police brandishing LMGs

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter and shared a video of Mizoram Police brandishing LMGs. In addition, Sarma has also claimed that the Mizoram Police escalated the issue. 

 

11:12 IST, July 27th 2021
Assam-Mizoram border dispute live updates: Congress forms committee to visit Cachar to assess the Assam-Mizoram border dispute

The Congress has formed a 7-member committee 'to visit Cachar and any other area to assess the Assam-Mizoram border dispute on the ground and the ensuing violence'. The committee will be led by Assam Congress chief Bhupen Bora.

 

10:54 IST, July 27th 2021
Assam-Mizoram border dispute live updates: Congress demands enquiry into the incident

Speaking to the media, Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi spoke about reports stating that light machine gun (LMG) being used during the clash. Gogoi expressed that the Congress party is seeking an enquiry into the incident. 

 

10:46 IST, July 27th 2021
Assam-Mizoram border dispute live updates: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pays tributes to martyred cops

 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid a wreath and paid tributes to the martyred cops in Silchar. The martyred cops were given full state honours. 

 

10:18 IST, July 27th 2021
Assam-Mizoram border dispute live updates: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma orders 'higher level treatment' for injured officers

After more than 50 police officers from Assam received critical injuries, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma rushed to Silchar hospital to check on them. The injured police officers include Cachar Superintendent of Police Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chandrakant who according to the doctors is critically injured and is admitted to ICU. CM Sarma has ordered 'higher level treatment by air ambulance on priority'. 

 

10:15 IST, July 27th 2021
Assam-Mizoram border dispute live updates: Mizoram CM expresses grief over the death of Assam police personnel

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga expressed grief over the death of Assam police personnel in the clashes at the border. Explaining his state's version of events, he stated that the trouble ensued when over 200 Assam policemen along with the IGP and District Magistrate entered Mizoram. According to him, the Assam Police personnel opened fire despite being requested to go back which was followed by retaliation from their Mizoram counterparts. 

The Mizoram CM also lamented that such a clash took place days after the Northeastern states had a fruitful discussion on resolving the border disputes during a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He exuded confidence that things are now moving in the right direction. Responding to a specific question, he confirmed the CRPF had stepped in to quell the tensions. 

10:10 IST, July 27th 2021
Assam-Mizoram border dispute live updates: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi demands discussion on clash

 

Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi has given an adjournment motion notice to discuss the Assam-Mizoram border clash, which claimed the lives of 6 police personnel on Monday night. 

 

10:07 IST, July 27th 2021
Assam-Mizoram border dispute live updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi marks Home min as responsible

Offering his 'heartfelt condolences' Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday blamed Home Minister Amit Shah for 'failing the country' as violent clashes broke out between Assam and Mizoram forces over border dispute. 

 

10:03 IST, July 27th 2021
Assam-Mizoram border dispute live updates: CM Himanta Biswa checks on injured police officers in Silchar

Over 50 police officers from Assam received critical injuries and are getting treated in Silchar Hospital. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reached Silchar Hospital to check on the injured officers including Cachar Superintendent of Police Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chandrakant who is in ICU. 

The Chief Minister, in a tweet had also alleged that there are 'clear evidences' that Mizoram Police has used Light Machine Guns (LMG) against Assam police.

 

09:56 IST, July 27th 2021
Assam-Mizoram border dispute live updates: CM Himanta praises state police for 'remarkable restraint'

On Tuesday morning, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issued a statement regarding the border dispute clash that broke on Monday night and praised Assam security forces for showing 'remarkable restraint'. The Chief Minister also urged Mizoram to restrain its people and police from indulging in wanton violence. 

 

09:52 IST, July 27th 2021
Assam-Mizoram border dispute live updates: CMs from both states seeks centre's intervention

After the violent clashes broke out between Assam and Mizoram border area, Chief Minister's from both the states alleged each there for the violence and tagged both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their intervention. 

Assam CM Biswa posted a video and questioned Mizoram CM why 'civilians from Mizoram holding sticks and trying to incite violence?' 

 

09:47 IST, July 27th 2021
Assam-Mizoram border dispute live updates: Assam CM Sarma offers condolences to victim's kin

Due to the border dispute clash that broke between forces of Assam and Mizoram, six police officers lost their lives. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet offered condolences to their families and asserted, 'I am deeply pained to inform that six brave jawans of @assampolice have sacrificed their lives while defending constitutional boundary of our state at the Assam-Mizoram border'. 

 

09:41 IST, July 27th 2021
Assam-Mizoram border dispute live updates: Violent clashes broke out on Monday night over border dispute

The border dispute between Assam and Mizoram has been going on from a long time however tensions escalated on Monday (July 26) night after violent clashes broke out between forces of both the states leading to the death of six police officers of Assam. More than 50 persons were injured including Cachar SP Vaibhav Nimbalkar who has been admitted to the ICU. On Monday morning, Assam Chief Minister reached Silchar Hospital to check on the injured police officers. 

As per the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government, the row started when Mizoram allegedly breached the existing status quo by commencing the construction of a road towards Rengti Basti thus "destroying" the Inner Line Forest Reserve in the Lailapur area. However, Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana claimed that 200 Assam Police personnel overran a duty post manned by the state police and assaulted civilians who had gathered at the site. According to him, the Mizoram Police personnel fired at their Assam counterparts only after the latter launched tear gas grenades at them. 

The dispute over the 165 km-long Assam-Mizoram boundary dates back to the days of British colonial rule. Essentially, Mizoram has deep reservations about a 1933 notification that demarcated the boundary between Lushai Hills and the then princely state of Manipur. While the Assam government follows this, Mizoram has demanded that the boundary should be demarcated on the basis of the 1875 notification which was done in consultation with the Mizo chiefs.

