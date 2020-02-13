CPI MP Binoy Viswam Writes To HM Amit Shah Over Vanishing Of Assam NRC List

After Assam's NRC data went offline from the official website, Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to look into the matter to ease the fears of the people of the state. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday had assured that the data is safe and there was a technical issue with the website and that it would be resolved soon.

In his letter to the Union Home Minister, Viswam stated that despite the reassurance by Home Ministry, there is no credible way of ensuring that data as it still remains unavailable and that in context of the government's lack of transparency and the sensitive nature of the data, the events are deeply worrying.

The Rajya Sabha MP slammed the government as he wrote that it is astonishing that the government failed to pay the service provider for a significant exercise that directly affects the fundamental identity of millions of citizens. The indifferent attitude of the government towards the plight of the citizens is condemnable and unaccepted, he added.

READ | Assam NRC Data: Wipro Says IT Services Contract Not Renewed After October 2019

Cong blames BJP for vanishing NRC list 'deliberately'

Earlier, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi had accused the BJP-led central government of deliberately making Assam's NRC list data 'vanish' from its official website. Taking to Twitter, the Assam MP wrote that the loss of NRC data in Assam is "deliberate" by the BJP.

The loss of NRC data in Assam is deliberate by the BJP. How can a Rs 1600 project be so unprofessional and not renew their membership of a cloud platform? This is to derail the current NRC exercise in Assam and demand a new one which will be independent of the Supreme Court. — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) February 12, 2020

READ | NRC Officer Cites Wipro Contract Expiry For NRC Data Going Offline; Cong Says 'deliberate'

'Contract was not renewed'

NRC authorities claim non-renewal of the contract with IT firm Wipro as the reason for the data's disappearance. "The cloud service for the huge set of data was provided by Wipro and their contract was till October 19 last year. However, this was not renewed by the earlier co-coordinator (Prateek Hajela). So, the data got offline from December 15 after it was suspended by Wipro. I assumed charge on December 24," NRC state co-ordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma told news agency PTI.

READ | Assam NRC List Data Goes Offline From Official Website, Creates Panic Among People

READ | Owaisi Computes 'Hindu Rashtra' As Political Sum Of CAA, NPR And NRC; Sets Protest Clock

(With Inputs from Agencies)