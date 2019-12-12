Assam: Amid Protests Over CAB, Here's A List Of Cancelled/partially Cancelled Trains

Railways have suspended all passenger train services in Tripura and Assam and short-terminated long-distance trains to the region to Guwahati following protests in the two states over the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both Houses of the Parliament, on Thursday. Here is the list of cancelled trains in to and from Assam.

Following Trains have been cancelled in Assam:

The 15909 Dibrugarh –Lalgarh Awadh Assam Express train, Journey Commencing on 11.12.2019 will remain cancelled.

Dibrugarh –Lalgarh Awadh Assam Express train, Journey Commencing on 11.12.2019 will remain cancelled. Consequently, the 15910 Lalgarh -Dibrugarh Awadh Assam Express train, Journey Commencing on 14.12.2019 will also remain cancelled.

Lalgarh -Dibrugarh Awadh Assam Express train, Journey Commencing on 14.12.2019 will also remain cancelled. The 20505 Dibrugarh –New Delhi Rajdhani Express train, Journey Commencing on 13.12.2019 will remain cancelled.

Dibrugarh –New Delhi Rajdhani Express train, Journey Commencing on 13.12.2019 will remain cancelled. The 15903 Dibrugarh –Chandigarh Express train, Journey Commencing on 13.12.2019 will remain cancelled.

READ | Assam: Flights To And From Dibrugarh, Guwahati Cancelled Due To CAB Protests

Partial Cancellation of Trains:

The 15956 Delhi Junction –Dibrugarh Brahmaputra Mail, Journey Commencing on 11.12.2019 will be short, terminating at Guwahati and will remain partially cancelled between Guwahati-Dibrugarh.

Delhi Junction –Dibrugarh Brahmaputra Mail, Journey Commencing on 11.12.2019 will be short, terminating at Guwahati and will remain partially cancelled between Guwahati-Dibrugarh. The 15955 Dibrugarh - Delhi Junction Brahmaputra Mail, Journey Commencing on 13.12.2019 & 14.12.2019 will be short. It will originate from Guwahati and will remain partially cancelled between Guwahati-Dibrugarh.

Dibrugarh - Delhi Junction Brahmaputra Mail, Journey Commencing on 13.12.2019 & 14.12.2019 will be short. It will originate from Guwahati and will remain partially cancelled between Guwahati-Dibrugarh. The 12424 New Delhi –Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express, Journey Commencing on 11.12.2019 & 12.12.2019 will be short. Terminating at Guwahati and will remain partially cancelled between Guwahati-Dibrugarh.

New Delhi –Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express, Journey Commencing on 11.12.2019 & 12.12.2019 will be short. Terminating at Guwahati and will remain partially cancelled between Guwahati-Dibrugarh. The 12423 Dibrugarh - New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Journey Commencing on 13.12.2019 & 14.12.2019 will short. It will originate from Guwahati and will remain partially cancelled between Guwahati-Dibrugarh.

Dibrugarh - New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Journey Commencing on 13.12.2019 & 14.12.2019 will short. It will originate from Guwahati and will remain partially cancelled between Guwahati-Dibrugarh. The 15910 Lalgarh – Dibrugarh Awadh Assam Express, Journey Commencing on 10.12.2019 will be short, terminating at Dimapur and will remain partially cancelled between Dimapur-Dibrugarh.

Lalgarh – Dibrugarh Awadh Assam Express, Journey Commencing on 10.12.2019 will be short, terminating at Dimapur and will remain partially cancelled between Dimapur-Dibrugarh. The 15909 Dibrugarh - Lalgarh Awadh Assam Express, Journey Commencing on 13.12.2019 & 14.12.2019 will be short. It will originate from Guwahati and will remain partially cancelled between Dibrugarh - Guwahati.

READ | All Train Services To Tripura, Assam Suspended; 12 Companies Of RPSF Dispatched: Railways

Flights To And From Dibrugarh, Guwahati Cancelled

Amid protests in Assam over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, several flights to Guwahati and Dibrugarh along with many trains were either cancelled, diverted or rescheduled with airlines offering a fee waiver on cancellation or change fees.

Several airlines including IndiGo, SpiceJet and Vistara have announced the cancellation of flights travelling to Guwahati and Dibrugarh on Thursday and Friday due to the on-going protests and unrest in the state. Passengers travelling to the two cities will be offered a fee waiver on cancellation or rescheduling fee.

READ | Anti-CAB protests in Assam: Police opens fire on protestors