Assam Police Detains 11 People With Alleged Links To Terror Outfits; Docs & Devices Seized

The Assam police on July 28 detained 11 people having alleged links with Al-Qaeda in India Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla (ABT), and numerous electronic devices and documents have been seized. The police has also sealed Jamiul Huda Madrassa building at Sahariagaon, Morigaon on the suspicion that it was used as a safe harbour for the poeple detained. Further, action is being taken to find out linkages and their web of connections.

The 11 people were nabbed from Morigaon, Barpeta, Guwahati and Goalpara districts. "Assam Police detained 11 persons from Morigaon, Barpeta, Guwahati & Goalpara. They're connected to Islamic fundamentalism having linkages with global terror outfits AQIS & ABT. Further action being taken as per law," GP Singh, Spl DGP L&O, Border, Director V &AC, Assam told ANI.

Among the arrested, 39-year-old Afsaruddin Bhuyan was also nabbed for his links with the AQlS and ABT, Singh tweeted. He hails from Ward no 3 of Morigaon. Moreover, Abbas Ali (22) residing under the Pancharatna police station was detained by the Goalpara police and later arrested by Bongaigaon police over the links with terrorist outfits.

Mustafa @ Mufti Mustafa

s/o Rustam Ali, an

important financial conduit of AQIS/ABT

Module has been arrested by @MorigaonPolice @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/BJvj8WlV46 — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) July 28, 2022

'Outcome of surveillance of Assam police and central agencies'

The success of detaining the 11 people was achieved after keeping a strong vigil, said Singh. "It’s an outcome of a long surveillance operation of Assam police and central agencies," said GP Singh. Aparna N, SP, Morigaon informed that the police received information about Mustafa who was running a madrassa and was also arranging for funding of Ansarullah Bangla. "We got info about a man named Mustafa who runs a madrassa in Moriabari associated with anti-national activities. He's linked with financing of Ansarullah Bangla Team related to Al-Qaeda in the sub-continent. Case registered under various Sections of UAPA."

She also stated one terrorist was apprehended from Barpeta and one from Kolkata, and that they were involved in the activities of collecting funds and other anti-national activities. "An activist arrested from Kolkata while another was arrested from Barpeta. They were involved in anti-national & terror funding activities, that's why he was arrested. Further probe & analysis of bank account being done," the Morigaon SP further said.

Image: Twitter/@GPSINGHIPS, ANI