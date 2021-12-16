Assam reports 131 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Guwahati, Dec 15 (PTI) Assam’s COVID-19 tally rose to 6,18,988 as 131 more people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday while two new fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,137, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The two COVID-19 deaths were reported from Bongaigaon and Kokrajhar district, it said. The current death rate in the state is 0.99 per cent while 1,347 COVID-19 patients have died due to other causes, according to the bulletin.

The state now has 1,074 active COVID-19 cases.

Of the 131 new cases, Kamrup (Metro) reported 55 cases followed by 13 in Nalbari, 10 in Kamrup (Rural) and nine in Dibrugarh.

Assam had reported 141 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Tuesday.

The new cases were detected out of 31,849 tests, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 2,61,92,585.

The number of COVID-19 recoveries during the day was 177, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,10,430 and the current recovery rate was at 98.62 per cent.

The total number of beneficiaries administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the state so far is 3,56,84,757 of which 2,16,26,649 have received the first dose and 1,40,58,108 both doses. PTI DG RG RG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)