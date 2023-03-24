Assam Rifles Celebrates Its 188th Raising Day In Shillong; Bravehearts Honoured

March 24 marks the 188th Raising Day for the Assam Rifles, the nation's oldest and most esteemed paramilitary organisation. It was observed at Laitkor Garrison in Shillong, the city of Meghalaya. G. Kishan Reddy, the North East Region's Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Development, attended this year's celebration as its main guest.

The Minister gave tribute to the force's Bravehearts alongside Lt Gen PC Nair, the director general of the Assam Rifles, and all ranks of the force. This force has made supreme sacrifices in the line of service over the last 188 years. At the battle memorial in Shillong, Meghalaya, the bravehearts were honoured. The Indian army wished Assam Rifles via Twitter.

General Manoj Pande #COAS and All Ranks of the #IndianArmy convey best wishes to All Ranks and Families of #AssamRifles on the occasion of 188th Raising Day. #thesentinelsofthenortheast@official_dgar pic.twitter.com/XJXPQY25X5 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) March 24, 2023

About the Assam Rifles

It is a major paramilitary organisation in charge of frontier protection, insurgency suppression, and upholding law and order in North Eastern India. The Indo-Myanmar boundary is protected by it. It is one of the Central Armed Police Forces and falls under the Home Ministry, but the Indian Army is in charge of its operational control, which is subject to CAPF laws and regulations.

Of its commanders, the Indian Army provides about 80% of them. This regiment has served in a variety of capacities, wars, and theatres throughout its existence, including the First World War, where it saw action in Europe and the Middle East, and the Second World War, when it saw action primarily in Burma. The Assam rifles were entrusted with guarding the Tibetan border after China annexed Tibet. They were also instrumental in maintaining law and order in Arunachal Pradesh.

The British founded it in the Assam region in 1835. It was established as a police unit with about 750 men to guard settlements against Tribal raids and other assaults as British control gradually extended to the northeastern region of India. One member of the Assam Military Police served in the Indian military units that battled in Europe and the Middle East during World War II.

The Gorkha regiment of the British Indian Army received more than 3,000 soldiers from the regiment. Throughout its involvement in the First World War, the company received six medals for valour.

Due to their dual status as a military and a police force during the Second World War, the Assam Rifles' function changed as they were required to perform a wider range of duties. When the Allies were retreating to India in 1942, the Assam Rifles were called upon to fight many independent operations behind the enemy lines as they frequently found themselves in charge of rear-area defence and rear-guard.

Along the Indo-Burma border, a resistance organisation was also formed to thwart the Japanese invasion and disrupt the adversary's lines of communication.

Even in the present situation, the force has continued to demonstrate its worth. Additionally, five battalions earned a General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Unit Citation, and they also received a Chief of Army Staff Citation. They have also been awarded 411 Governor and Presidential decorations, 7 Sena decorations, and 1 Shaurya Chakra.

Former DGs of the force were also present on the occasion of their raising day and interacted with all levels and employees of the force. It is not a separate holiday but is observed by all residents of the northeast. They reinforced the regiment's slogan, "Friends of the North East."