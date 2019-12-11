Assam: Petrol Pumps And Shops Closed In Dibrugarh Amid Protests Over CAB

Petrol pumps and shops in Assam’s Dibrugarh city have been closed from the past two days to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019.

Residents of Dibrugarh are facing problems as a result of the shutdown. “My mom and wife are sick. I want fuel for my car. I do not know what to do. I am facing trouble...the government at least must open the petrol pumps for a few hours,” said a local.

Many districts in Assam observed a 12 hour-shutdown on Monday to protest against the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) by Rajya Sabha. Many demonstrations were also held in several cities of the state.

To prevent any unforeseen situations, security forces have been deployed in many areas. On Tuesday, some locals in Golaghat protested half-naked against the bill. The police later lathi-charged to disperse the crowd.

In Guwahati, many students gathered and raised slogans against the bill and burnt tyres. Dibrugarh too observed protests on Tuesday. Flags of the banned organization United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) were seen hanging at the gate of a school 500 meters far from the police station.

Assam protestors allege that the CAB violates the Assam Accord in 1985 and is against the principles of the Constitution.

The CAB 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday after Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the bill. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to grant Indian Citizenship to non-muslim refugees--members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian communities-- who have come from the neighboring countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to India till December 31, 2014.

The implementation of the bill will put an end to the refugees being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

Lok Sabha passed the CAB with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes, where 391 members were present and voted on Monday. Rajya Sabha needs a minimum of 123 MPs to pass the bill in the 245-member House.

(with inputs from ANI)

