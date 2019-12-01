Assam Zoo Gets A Female Giraffe From Patna Zoo, Ending An 8-year Wait

Ending an 8-year long wait, the Assam State Zoom on Saturday, received its first giraffe as part of an animal exchange programme, according to ANI. The female giraffe was brought from the Sanjay Gandhi Jaivik Udyan in Patna. The divisional forest officer Tejas Mariswamy has informed that a male giraffe too will arrive at the zoo within a week.

Assam Zoo gets giraffe after 8 years

Animal exchange is a common practice across zoos around the country to promote eco-diversity and to tackle lack of space. Previously in August, the Aurangabad civic body in Maharashtra has decided to shift two tigers to the Byculla zoo. An eight-year-old tigress, Samruddhi, at Aurangabad's Siddharth Udyan gave birth to four cubs in April this year. With the lack of space to accommodate 12 tigers, the zoo was forced to move the tigers.

In exchange, the city civic body may seek some animals from the zoo located at Byculla in Mumbai said Aurangabad zoo officials. The Siddharth Udyan was set up in 1985 and started housing tigers since 1995 when two big cats were shifted here from the Nandankanan Zoological Park in Odisha. Thereafter, in 2005, two tigers were shifted here from Chandigarh. In the 24 years of the zoo's existence, 23 tiger cubs have been born at the facility. Of these, 11 were earlier sent to zoos in Indore, Mumbai, Ranchi, and Pune, another official said.

Ranthambore too faced a similar lack of space issue in August. On September 30, a tiger named 'Veeru' was found in a severely injured condition with almost 40-50 injury marks on his body after being injured due to a fight with another tiger. According to reports, this is the second tiger death in the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve due to a fight over territory. Experts have reportedly claimed that the Reserve is bursting at seams with the increasing tiger population, leading to more territorial fights. The Ranthambore Reserve currently houses 70 tigers, which experts reportedly state in over its housing capacity.

