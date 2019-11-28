Assam: Cong Stages Walkout From Assembly Over NRC, Citizenship Amendment Bill

The Congress party on Thursday staged a walkout from the Assam Assembly demanding suspension of the question hour and to hold a discussion on Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The main opposition party in the house not only walked out but also staged a sit-in demonstration in the lobby. Few of the MLAs also slept on the floor during the protests.

'No prior notice'

The Speaker of the Assam Assembly, Hitendra Nath Goswami declined Congress party's request for holding a discussion on the given issues. He stated that no prior notice was given to the Assembly for any discussions involving NRC and CAB. After this incident, the Congress MLAs started shouting in the house and staged a walkout. As soon as they came out of the house, the MLAs staged a sit-in demonstration in the lobby. Not keeping it just to a mere sit-in demonstration, MLAs Rekibuddin Ahmed, Sherman Ali and Jakir Hussain Sikdar, slept on the floor as they raised slogans against the government on CAB and NRC.

Read: Over 100 Congress workers detained in Tripura for taking out a rally

Congress MLAs questions BJP

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Rekibuddin Ahmed said, "Why the BJP wants to bring this Citizenship Amendment Bill which will violate the Assam Accord signed after a six years long agitation. We got the Accord which promises Constitutional safeguard because of the sacrifice of 855 Martyrs. How can you (BJP) forget them?"

Read: Giriraj Singh: 'Congress only cares about Gandhi family'

MLA attacks CM, Speaker

Hitting out at Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and NEDA Convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma, Ahmed said, "Some leaders who came to this house after getting a platform in AASU and demanding implementation of Assam Accord are now taking a different stand."

Read: Congress in Karnataka accuses Deputy CM Govind Karjol of distributing cash to voters

Double standard exposed

The Congress party, who is opposing the CAB and alleging flaws in the NRC, however, maintains a double standard on both the issues in Barak Valley. All India Mahila Congress president and former Silchar MP Sushmita Deb has been openly favoring the CAB, even though she has some reservations over the NRC. The party leadership, however, has been maintaining that it is just a difference of opinion in her individual capacity and not the official party stand.

Read: Congress hints at more 'pragmatic' alliances in the future to defeat BJP