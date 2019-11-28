Giriraj Singh: 'Congress Only Cares About Gandhi Family'

BJP leader Giriraj Singh hit out at Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over the Congress party's protests over the withdrawal of SPG cover. The leader said that the party is only concerned about the Gandhi family and alleged the SPG cover has been made into a status symbol.

"Congress is only concerned for the Gandhi family," he said. The leader further said the number of personnel deployed for their security have been increased. "They have made SPG a status symbol. SPG didn't know where they went at least 600 times," he said.

Earlier, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi also hit out at Congress and said, "Congress seems to be bonded with the throne of (Gandhi) family, not the country, because, two Prime Ministers — PV Narsimha Rao and Manmohan Singh were also from this party and the SPG Act applied to their families as well. But their (Congress) policy changes according to persons."

READ | Amit Shah explains the new SPG Act and how its 'dilution' aims to make it more efficient

READ | Issue of withdrawal of SPG cover for Gandhis raised in LS

Lok Sabha passes Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019. This bill has made two major changes to the provided security. The SPG Bill, 2019, says that only the Prime Minister and his family residing with him will get an SPG cover. Another change with the new bill states that the former Prime Minister will get an SPG cover only five years after the tenure is over.

The Congress protested against the new bill and walked out of the Parliament. The Bill was initially introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday, November 25, however, no further discussion could be continued then since the House was adjourned. However, on Wednesday, It was discussed at length in the Lok Sabha. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also discussed the bill extensively. The Union Home Minister further said," An effort is being made to paint a picture that the government isn't concerned about the security of the Gandhi family and that their protection has been withdrawn. Their protection has not been withdrawn but only changed, based on threat assessment," he said. The introduction of the new bill suggests that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will not get SPG security. The Congress party has alleged that it was a politically motivated move by the BJP.

READ | Amid row over Gandhis' security cover, SPG bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha next week

READ | Priyanka Vadra breaks silence on SPG withdrawal for Gandhi family, claims 'politics'

(With ANI inputs)