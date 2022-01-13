Assembly Elections 2022: Twitter Announces Series Of Initiatives Ahead Of Polls

Twitter announced a series of initiatives on Thursday with an aim to empower people with necessary information before they cast their votes in the upcoming Assembly elections in the five states. The initiatives have been launched under the 'JagrukVoter' campaign, news agency ANI reported.

These initiatives, which are driven by an open internet, are aimed at ensuring that voters are engaged, informed, and involved throughout the election cycle. Besides, it also aims to ensure a high voter turnout, Twitter informed in a press release.

Twitter launches special customised emoji

Twitter's initiatives include the release of a special customised emoji, as well as a "notification and reminder mechanism" that allows voters to freely sign up for notifications on the day voting begins.

"Twitter has launched a special emoji to support the conversation around #AssemblyElections2022. The emoji features an index finger hovering over a list of options to vote from -- conveying the voter's power to make informed, thought-through choices. The emoji can be activated by Tweeting with hashtags in English, Hindi, Punjabi, and Konkani," stated the release, ANI reported.

Twitter to expand its dedicated search prompt

As per the release, the social media giant will also be expanding its dedicated search prompt, which is powered by the Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP). As per Twitter, is being done with an aim to provide people with real-time election updates and developments from trustworthy and authorised sources. When visitors search for relevant keywords on Twitter's Explore page, these prompts give genuine, authoritative sources of information. "People will be directed to resources where they can find accurate information on candidate lists, voting dates, polling booths, and other topics," the release stated.

Twitter to launch a voter education quiz

As part of their third initiative, Twitter will launch a voter education quiz that will engage people in questions and answers while also providing them with important information about the polls. It will promote voter literacy through a fun quiz that will be available in both English and Hindi languages. People on Twitter will be able to take part in the quiz by clicking on an 'Image website card' launching on National Voters Day, January 25.

The participants of the quiz will also be able to see their scores as shareable scorecards, which they can tweet to join the debate around #AssemblyElections2022, the release stated. Payal Kamat, head of Public Policy and Government at Twitter India, stated that the microblogging site is collaborating with official agencies, including the ECI, to empower every 'JagrukVoter' on Twitter.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: Pixabay/PTI/Representative)