'Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients To Be Treated At Home': Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday asserted that the COVID-19 patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms of the infection will be kept under home quarantine for 14 days and will be treated at their respective homes. This decision comes after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines for home isolation to people who either have very mild COVID-19 symptoms or are in the pre-symptomatic phase.

READ | Kejriwal govt & LG Baijal agree: Delhi containment zones too big; making smaller will help

New protocol to treat asymptomatic COVID-19 patients

"According to the new protocol, those who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms of COVID-19 will be kept under home quarantine for 14 days and will be treated at their homes. There is no need to hospitalise such patients," Jain told media persons here.

READ | CRPF 31 battalion office in Delhi sealed day after Jawan succumbs to Covid; all to be test

Delhi govt has special permission to conduct plasma therapy: Health Minister

When asked about the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) statement that currently there are no approved, definitive therapies for COVID-19, the health minister said the Delhi government has received permission from Centre to conduct plasma therapy.

"The Centre has said that plasma therapy is very technical and is at an experimental stage currently. Those who do not have permission should not practice it. Delhi has permission from the Centre. Only, those who have permission should perform this therapy," he said.

In Delhi, the first patient, who was administered convalescent plasma therapy on compassionate grounds at Max Hospital has recovered fully. Various states including Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra have started using plasma therapy for treating COVID-19 patients.

READ | 'May his work always be remembered': Delhi CM Kejriwal shocked at Irrfan Khan's demise

COVID-19 cases in Delhi

There are currently 3,314 COVID-19 cases in Delhi. So far, 1078 have been cured in the national capital. 53 are currently in ICUs and 12 patients are on ventilators, the Health Minister informed.

READ | Fight between parents creates cracks in children's psychological well being: Delhi HC

(With inputs from agency)