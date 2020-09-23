At Meet With CMs, PM Pitches 7-day Initiative, Announces Easing Of SDRF Utilization Norms

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of Punjab, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Delhi to review the COVID-19 situation. These states account for 63% of active cases, 65.5% of total cases, and 77% of the total deaths in the country. Stressing that only 60 out of the total districts in India are a cause for worry on the novel coronavirus front, he suggested that the CMs should directly interact with the block level officials for 7 days to ensure seriousness on the ground.

Moreover, he announced that the State Disaster Response Fund utilization limit has been increased from 35% to 50%. According to the PM, this would help the states get more funds to fight COVID-19. He also called for a focus on micro-level containment zones to control novel coronavirus spread and facilitate the resumption of normal activities. Maintaining that testing, tracing, treatment, surveillance, and clear communication are key in the fight against COVID-19, he reiterated the need to perpetuate the culture of wearing masks. Concluding his remarks, PM Modi exuded confidence in the joint efforts of the Centre and the states bearing fruit.

PM Modi remarked, "There is a cause of worry only in 60 out of more than 700 districts spread across 7 states. It is necessary to focus on these 7 districts. I want to give you a suggestion. Run this initiative for 7 days- every day, directly speak to officials of one or two tehsils in each affected district. If the CM directly engages with the block level, it will help boost the sincerity and seriousness at the ground level."

"Today, an important decision has been taken regarding the State Disaster Response Fund in connection with COVID-19 specific infrastructure. Many states had put forth this demand. SDRF usage limit has been increased from 35% to 50%. Owing to this decision, states can get more funds to fight COVID-19," he added.

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 9,68,377 active novel coronavirus cases in India while 45,87,613 patients have recovered and 90,020 fatalities have been reported. With 89,746 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 recovery rate soared to 81.25%. 75% of the new recovered cases are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Haryana.

