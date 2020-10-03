Atal Tunnel Inauguration LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Inaugurate World's Longest Road Tunnel

Atal Tunnel is being inaugurated after 20 years since it was first announced. The Rohtang tunnel has been named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Vajpayee had first announced the project back on June 3, 2000, after which the project faced several challenges owing to the sensitive terrain of the region.

Built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) the 9.2-km tunnel is the world’s longest tunnel situated above an altitude of 3,000 metres. It is also said to reduce the travel time between Manali and Leh by nearly 46 Kms which amounts to 4.5 hours. The Atal tunnel is also said to open up new opportunities for tourism in the tribal district.

It is a horseshoe-shaped, single tube double lane tunnel with a roadway of 8 meters. It has an overhead clearance of 5.525 meters. It is 10.5-metre wide and has a 3.6 x 2.25 meters fireproof emergency egress tunnel built into the main tunnel itself. Atal Tunnel has been designed for traffic density of 3,000 cars per day and 1,500 trucks per day with a max speed of 80 km per hour.