Ateeq Ahmed's Journey From Sabarmati To Prayagraj Underway, Know Road-route Details

Gangster-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmed on Sunday was taken out of the Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad as Uttar Pradesh Police is taking him to Prayagraj in connection with a kidnapping case. As per a UP Court's order, the verdict in a kidnapping case will be pronounced on March 28 and all the accused in the case, including Ateeq Ahmed, will be produced before the court on that day.

Ateeq is travelling with the UP cops through a road route to reach Prayagraj. According to sources, the police have chosen a route that passes through Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh and Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. However, UP police have not issued an official confirmation regarding the road route through which Ateeq is being taken to Prayagraj from Ahmedabad. Reportedly, he will complete more than 1100 km road journey by road, which will culminate tomorrow in Prayagraj.

Prayagraj Police team reached the Gujarat jail early on Sunday morning and chalked out a detailed plan for the journey. Sources claim that he is travelling in two secured vans which has 6 gunmen each to ensure security measure throughout the journey. The vans have already crossed the Chiloda area in Gujarat. The van also has two drivers, as if the cops want to directly head towards Prayagraj without a midnight halt, then one driver can take a rest and another one can drive the van.

DG (prisons) Anand Kumar, while commenting on the shifting of Atiq Ahmed from Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail to UP's Prayagraj Jail, said, "Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed will be kept in isolation in a high-security barrack at the jail. His cell will have a CCTV camera. Jail staff will be chosen & deployed based on their records, they will have body-worn cameras. Prayagraj Jail office and Jail HQ will monitor round the clock through a video wall. DIG Jail HQ is being sent to ensure all the arrangements at Prayagraj Jail."

Akhilesh Yadav chalks out threat to Ateeq's life

A UP Minister, JPS Rathore, while commenting on Ateeq's transfer, mentioned, "As far as 'car getting overturned' is concerned I just said that a criminal after being arrested by police should seat calmly in the car so that he reaches jail safely. If he thinks to run away from car then there might be disbalance & car might overturn."

While replying to Rathore's statement, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, said, "The CM (Yogi Adityanath) must have told him (UP Minister JPS Rathore) earlier where & how the car would be overturned. If you take help from Google & America, they will show how and when the car was overturned."

Earlier, the lawyer of Ateeq Ahmed also approached the High Court seeking a stay on his transfer from Sabarmati jail on grounds of threat to his life. Even today, the supporters of Ateeq were apprehensive of his security during his transfer from Gujarat to Uttar Pradesh as BJP MP from Kannauj Subrat Pathak, has already said that they would not be surprised if Ateeq’s car overturns. However, UP cops are taking the gangster-turned-politician in heavy security and by following the laid out protocols.