Atique Ahmed Shot Dead: CM Yogi Orders Police To Stay Alert, Ensure Law And Order In State

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has directed the state police officers to be extra vigilant and maintain law and order across the state after the murder of mafia-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. The state police have been ordered to take necessary actions to keep the peace and prevent any attempts to create instability in the state.

"UP CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed Police officers to be on alert, ensure peace, law and order are maintained in the state and the public doesn't face any trouble," the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

The Pradesh Chief Minister has also urged the public to ignore rumours about the incident. "CM has also appealed to people not to pay any attention to rumours. Strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours," the CMO said.

Notably, CM Yogi held a high-profile meeting at his residence with top officials including UP Home Secretary Sanjay Prasad and DGP RK Vishwakarma, late Saturday. The CM ordered a high-level inquiry into the killings of the Ahmed brothers and also instructed to form a three-member judicial commission to investigate the matter. "The chief minister has constituted a three-member judicial commission to probe the killing of Ahmed and Ashraf,” Special DG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said.

Also, in order to maintain law and order in the state and avoid any untoward incidents in the aftermath of Atique's murder, the UP government has imposed Section 144 of CrPC across all the districts.

On April 15, Atique and Ashraf, who were under the custody of the UP police, were being taken to the hospital in Prayagraj for a medical checkup when they were fatally shot at close range. The gunmen disguised themselves as journalists to carry out the attack. Notably, a total of three people have been arrested in the matter and an investigation has been launched.

(With inputs from agencies)