Yogi Adityanath Summons Top Cops As Atique Ahmed & Brother Ashraf Shot Dead

After gangster-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead on Saturday in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued summons to Special DGP Law and Order, STF chief, and ACS Home. At the time of writing, a high-level meeting is underway at the Chief Minister's residence in Lucknow.

Atique Ahmed and brother Ashraf shot dead

Both brothers were shot dead during the late night hours of April 15. The duo was being taken for a medical examination before being sent to 14-day judicial custody but were shot dead on the way.

As per the video accessed by Republic, Atique Ahmed & his brother were being escorted in presence of police and media persons when an unknown persons shoot Atique in the head at point-blank range followed by a bullet to his brother.

According to sources, the killing was carried out by three people and the three have been arrested by the police. It has been learned that the killers were dressed as journalists and even carried a camera and a microphone with them. Several family members of Atique also reached the spot.