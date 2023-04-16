Atique Ahmed's Killers To Be Produced Before Magistrate Today; FIR Registered

The three attackers who were arrested after shooting mafia-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf dead in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, are likely to be produced before the Magistrate Court on Sunday.

Notably, the assailants were apprehended at the scene and have been kept in police custody. They turned themselves in voluntarily and have been questioned as part of the investigation. It is pertinent to mention that as per the law, it is mandatory for the authorities to present any criminal caught within 24 hours before the remand magistrate.

Uttar Pradesh police register FIR

The Uttar Pradesh police have registered an FIR in connection with the deaths of Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed. A case has been filed under Sections 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 3, 7, 25, and 27 of the Arms Acts, 1959, and other relevant sections.

Notably, Atique and Ashraf, who were under the custody of the UP police, were being taken to the hospital in Prayagraj for a medical checkup when they were shot dead from close range by the assailants who disguised themselves as journalists to carry out the attack.

According to the sources, the last rites of the mafia brothers might be conducted on Sunday. However, it is not clear whether their mortal remains will be buried in a graveyard in Kasari Masari-- the place where Atique's son Asad was laid to rest. Sources also said that the UP DGP will address the media on the double murder.

Section 144 imposed in UP

In order to maintain law and order in the state in the aftermath of Atique's murder, the Uttar Pradesh government has imposed Section 144 of CrPC across all the districts. In addition to this, CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the state police to be extra vigilant and maintain law and order across the state.

"UP CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed Police officers to be on alert, ensure peace, law and order are maintained in the state and the public doesn't face any trouble... CM has also appealed to people not to pay any attention to rumours. Strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours," the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.