'Atmosphere Of Security Attracting Investors To UP': CM Yogi Adityanath Shames SP & BSP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various development works including projects worth Rs 575 crores in Gorakhpur. The CM directed that the projects for which the foundation stone has been laid should be completed in a time-bound manner.

'Perception of people has changed'

Speaking at the programme, he said that entrepreneurs were now more than willing to come to Uttar Pradesh and invest because of the atmosphere of security and confidence in the state. According to media reports, he said the state, the system and the resources were the same as earlier, but, after a change of government in 2017, a positive atmosphere was visible.

Referring to his recent visit to Mumbai where the Lucknow Municipal Corporation bond was listed at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Yogi Adityanath said, “Since 2017, the perception of people has changed due to the developmental activities taking place. Entrepreneurs, businessmen and film-makers who came to meet me have expressed their desire to invest in UP.”

Yogi slams Opposition

After inaugurating and laying foundation stones of the 37 projects, he said, "Previous governments wanted to keep every dispute hanging. Those who used to say that Lord Ram was a fictional character, are now saying that he belongs to all... This is the transformation."

"Those who had fired bullets on the devotees of Lord Ram and used to say that Lord Ram doesn't exist, are now experiencing the strength of his devotees. Now, they are saying Ram belongs to all. At the time of Karseva, we used to say that Lord Ram belongs to all, and no one should oppose the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Eventually, the service rendered by the devotees of Ram has emerged victorious," Adityanath said.

"Everyone will be benefitted from these projects. Development should be a priority for all of us. The development will bring changes in the lives of all of us as well as create employment and bring many possibilities. The development will provide a new direction for the coming generation. Everyone's contribution is necessary for realising the Prime Minister's vision of self-reliant India," he said, according to the Information and Public Relations Department's release. He also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on approval for the emergency use of vaccine developed in India against COVID-19.

(With agency inputs)