MK Stalin's Estranged Brother Alagiri Lashes Out At Him, Proclaims "You Will Never Be CM"

Breaking his silence over the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls, ousted DMK leader M K Alagiri on Sunday, took on his younger brother - DMK chief M K Stalin, proclaiming 'You will never be CM', at a public meeting in Madurai. Alagiri lashed out at Stalin saying that he was ousted from the party due to his scheming. Alleging that DMK has forgotten Kalaignar i.e. M K Karunanidhi, he told his supporters to accept any decision he will take regarding floating his own party. Alagiri, ex-Union Chemicals Minister, held a roadshow in Madurai and met his supporters.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Covishield, Covaxin get DCGI nod; 'Vaccine politics' ensues

Alagiri to Stalin: 'You will never be CM'

"They all schemed and removed me from the party - for putting posters (addressing me) as 'General Secretary'. For this, you will remove me? They keep putting up posters for you (Stalin) 'Future CM' - that will never happen. I don't wish to be CM, but you (Stalin) will never become CM. My supporters will not let Stalin be the CM. They framed several charges on me and insulted me. I have kept quiet for 7 years and still am quiet," he said.

He added, "I may decide to start a new party or not. I will make a decision soon or later. They (DMK) have forgotten Kalaignar, we will remind people that Kalaignar's ideals are alive. Whatever I decide, whether it be good or bad, you must accept it. Be ready to face whatever."

MK Alagiri to decide on new party after Jan 3 consultation; hints at meeting Rajinikanth

Alagiri's suspense over political outfit

Previously in December, Alagiri said that he will meet Superstar Rajinikanth sparking off speculations on a potential future alliance, while dismissing the possibility of allying with DMK. While Rajinikanth has since then dropped plans to contest state polls due to health concerns, sources stated that Alagiri might name his new party as Kalaignar Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (KDMD). Alagiri's loyalist KP Ramalingam joined BJP and said that he will try to bring Alagiri into the party, with BJP eyeing Alagiri's support in a bid to undercut Stalin's votes.

MK Alagiri was expelled from DMK by his father Karunanidhi in 2014 over several criminal charges and also fell out with the Maran family - which owns the Sun network. The internal fights of the Karunanidhi family are an open secret and just one week after Karunanidhi's death in 2018, Alagiri had questioned the leadership of Stalin, despite his father choosing the latter as his political heir. He has since then maintained a low profile - politically.

DMK chief MK Stalin sets aim for 2021 Tamil Nadu polls: 'We will win 200+ seats'

MK Stalin's campaign

Setting his target for the upcoming 2021 polls, DMK Chief M K Stalin, said that his party will win over 200 seats in the 234-seat Tamil Nadu assembly. He has launched the "WeRejectADMK" campaign calling it "lack of governance" by the Palaniswami government and touching sensitive issues such as the NEET-related suicides. DMK plans to send 15 Frontals as his messengers across 234 constituencies to meet people from various sections of the society. The objective of the campaign being two-fold: To highlight the last 10 years of the misrule of the ADMK Government and hear the people's sufferings, as well as to know what the people expect of the DMK so as to set the priorities for the upcoming elections. Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

ICMR chief assures safety of BBL's COVAXIN; says 'Has advantage over other vaccines'