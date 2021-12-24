Atul Dinkar Rane Appointed As BrahMos Aerospace's CEO; Sanjeev Kumar Joshi Named Dy CEO

DRDO scientist Atul Dinkar Rane has been appointed as the new chief executive officer (CEO) and chief managing director (CMD) of the Indo-Russian multinational aerospace and defence corporation, BrahMos Aerospace Limited on Friday, December 24. Earlier on December 20, DRDO informed that Rane will be taking up the charge as the Director General (DG) of the company that produces the world-class BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system. In addition to this, Senior DRDO Scientist Dr Sanjeev Kumar Joshi also was also appointed as the Deputy CEO of BrahMos Aerospace Limited.

Joint Management Board of India and Russia today approved the appointment of Atul Dinkar Rane as the CEO & CMD of BrahMos Aerospace Limited. Senior DRDO Scientist Dr Sanjeev Kumar Joshi appointed as the Deputy CEO: BrahMos officials pic.twitter.com/LnrMAEdcAf — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2021

Who is Atul Dinkar Rane?

Dr Rane has risen to prominence owing to his contributions towards decades of sustained Research and Development (R&D) for the development of mission-critical Onboard computers (OBC), hardware in loop simulation studies and systems analysis. In addition to this, Rane's contribution towards the development of mission software and defence-oriented avionics technologies have been associated with the prestigious BrahMos (PJ-10) missile programme, as per DRDO. Acknowledging his efforts to strengthen India's defence capabilities, DRDO lauded Rane in a press release stating-

His pioneering contributions and techno-managerial leadership has been transformative for successful development and induction of the formidable BRAHMOS weapon system into the Indian Armed Forces.

A graduate in Electronics and Communication Engineering and a post-graduate in Guided Missiles, Rane joined DRDO in the year 1987 started his career at Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) as System Manager. Besides, he also led the development of Onboard Mission Software for the Agni-I missile and established unique integrated testbed facilities for testing and evaluation of various missile projects. Rane has also been a core team member of BrahMos Aerospace and is remembered for his immense contributions to conceptual design, planning, development, testing, integration and certification of BrahMos, the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile system.

(Image: ANI)