DRDO Successfully Conducts Flight-test Of High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target ‘Abhyas’

In a major boost to India's defence prowess, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday successfully conducted the flight test of Indigenously developed High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) Abhyas from the Integrated Test Range of the Odisha coast.

During the flight trial, a High subsonic speed trajectory at a very low altitude with high endurance was demonstrated. The DRDO said that two boosters provided initial acceleration during the launch and a small turbojet engine was used to sustain high subsonic speed with long endurance.

"The indigenous data link designed by Bengaluru based Industry partner has been successfully flown and tested during the flight. The performance of the system during the entire flight duration has been confirmed from the data captured by various Range instruments deployed," the Ministry of Defence informed

The indigenous unmanned aerial target system was developed by Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), DRDO's Bengaluru based laboratory along with other DRDO laboratories to meet the requirement of aerial targets of Indian Armed forced.

DRDO successfully conducted the flight test of Indigenously developed High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) Abhyashttps://t.co/9QszwCTMQn pic.twitter.com/KoTMxi4wyC — DRDO (@DRDO_India) December 23, 2021

The aircraft is controlled from the ground using control and a MEMS-based Inertial Navigation System along with the Flight Control Computer computer which aids it follow the pre-designated path in a fully autonomous mode.

"Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh said that the successful test is noteworthy testimony of synergy between scientists and industry. Secretary DD R&D & chairman DRDO complimented scientists of the laboratory, their team members and associated industry partners for the successful development efforts," Defence Ministry said.

India successfully tests short-range ballistic missile 'Pralay'

On Wednesday, India successfully test-fired 'Praolay, a short-range surface-to-surface-guided ballistic missile, off the Odisha coast. The solid-fuel, battlefield missile developed by DRDO is based on Prithvi Defence Vehicle (PDV) from the Indian ballistic missile programme.

Praising DRDO for the success, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, "Congratulations to @DRDO_India and associated teams for the maiden development flight trial. My compliments to them for the fast track development and successful launch of the modern Surface-to-Surface Quasi Ballistic missile. It is a significant milestone achieved today."

Earlier this month, DRDO had successfully tested the air version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. On December 7, the Indian Navy's indigenously designed and developed VL-SRSAM was successfully tested fired from a static vertical launcher off Odisha coast.