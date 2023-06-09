Aurangzeb Row Refuses To Die Down, BJP Calls Owaisi 'Pakistan Ki Aulaad'

The Aurangzeb row that triggered clashes in Kolhapur does not seem to be dying down. Following the clashes, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had asked what had led to the mushrooming of Aurangzeb's children, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit back with his Godse's children comment. Now, in a stern reaction, the BJP has called Owaisi 'Pakistan Ki Aulaad' (son of Pakistan). "Before using derogatory language against Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, he (Owaisi) should be concerned about his image. He should not talk like a son of Pakistan," said BJP leader Ram Kadam.

“India would never support a person (Aurangzeb), who jailed his father and murdered his brother. Who is who’s son, we will definitely have a discussion on that, but right now he should not talk like the son of Pakistan,” he added.

The BJP leader’s comments came following Owaisi’s attack on BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who termed the miscreants of the Kolhapur violence – Aurangzeb ki Aulaadein (Children of Aurangzeb).

Owaisi lashes out at Fadnavis

Assaduddin Owaisi, while addressing a rally, took a swipe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his ‘sons of Aurangzeb’ remark and said he didn't know the BJP leader was an “expert” in figuring out such relationships. He further asked him to “call out the offsprings” of Nathuram Godse, the man who murdered Mahatma Gandhi.

Owaisi’s comments came after Fadnavis slammed the “supporters” of Aurangzeb for glorifying the Mughal ruler following the violence in Kolhapur city. “We will not tolerate the glorification of Aurangzeb. This is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Maharashtra.”

"Suddenly, in some districts of Maharashtra, sons of Aurangzeb have taken birth. Because of this, there are tensions,” Fadnavis added.

Fadnavis’ statement came in light of violent clashes that errupted in Maharashtra's Kolhapur on Wednesday morning as people belonging to Hindu organisations gathered to protest against social media posts showing an image of 18th-century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan and Mughal ruler Aurangazeb.