Australian PM Scott Morrison Misses 'famous Modi Hug', Wants To Try Khichdi After Samosas

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reminisced about the famous 'Modi hug' and expressed his love for the Indian dish 'khichdi' as he interacted with PM Modi in a virtual summit on Thursday. In the first-ever India-Australia virtual summit, PM Modi and Scott Morrison spoke about strengthening the relations between the two countries, both in terms of diplomacy and trade, and to build trust between partners amid the global Coronavirus crisis.

Australian PM misses PM Modi's hug, talks about Khichdi

"So I look forward to this virtual Australia-India summit. I wish I could be there for what has become the famous 'Modi hug'. We had a bit of fun with them (samosas) this weekend. Next time, it'll have to be the Gujarati Khichdi which I know is a keen favourite of yours as you have mentioned to me before, and I would like to try it before I meet you the next time", said PM Scott Morrison in the conclusion of his opening remarks.

To this, PM Modi replied, "Excellency, I am very pleased to have your support. The people of Gujarat must have been really happy when you mentioned Khichdi. There are a lot of Gujarati families who stay in Australia as well and they will be happier. Khichdi is as such a dish found in all corners of India and enjoys huge popularity although it is known in different names"

Watch the conversation about Khichdi at around the 11-minute mark:

At the virtual summit with PM @ScottMorrisonMP. https://t.co/6JIpZRae21 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2020

Scott Morrison and PM Modi's camaraderie had been on display even before the summit began. Morrison had shared photos of Samosas he had made, disappointed that he wasn't able to share them with his Indian counterpart, and in his remarks at the virtual summit, also remembered Modi's holographic rallies in the lead-up to the 2014 elections, suggesting they should use holograms for their next summit.

Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa!



Looks delicious, PM @ScottMorrisonMP!



Once we achieve a decisive victory against COVID-19, we will enjoy the Samosas together.



Looking forward to our video meet on the 4th. https://t.co/vbRLbVQuL1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2020

