Australia Investigates US Police Assault On Its Two Journalists Outside White House

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on June 2 that the authorities are investigating the attack on two journalists by US police outside the White House. Video footage of police clearing Washington's Lafayette Square on June 1 showed 7NEWS reporter Amelia Brace being clubbed with a truncheon while cameraman Tim Myers being punched in the face.

The incident sparked outrage in Australia over the treatment of the journalists by US police that prompted the Foreign Minister to issue a statement on the incident. Payne said that the government has asked the Australian embassy housed in Washington DC to investigate the incident. Indicating a formal complaint, Payne said that they will be registering Australia's “strong concerns” with the responsible local authorities in Washington.

After Payne’s strong objection to the treatment of journalists, US Ambassador Arthur B Culvahouse Jr said in a statement that freedom of the press is a right Australians and Americans hold dear. Culvahouse Jr added that America takes mistreatment of journalists seriously, as do all who take democracy seriously. Quoting US State Secretary Mike Pompeo, the envoy emphasised that the State Department works tirelessly to advance press freedom, honour those who have dedicated and even sacrificed their lives sustaining democracy through journalism.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting journalists and guaranteeing equal justice under law for all,” said the ambassador.

Protest outside White House

People have continuously been gathering at Lafayette Square, near the White House, to protest over the death of George Floyd, an African-American, in police custody. Black Lives Matter movement has gained momentum after the horrific video of a police officer kneeling on Floyd for nearly eight minutes emerged. There have been sporadic incidents of violent protests as well which prompted US President Donald Trump to announce military deployment.

