Ayodhya: First Visuals Of Ram Mandir's Sanctum Sanctorum Accessed From Construction Site

As the construction work for the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya is going on in full swing, the first visuals of the temple's wall have surfaced. Champat Rai, International Vice President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra took to Twitter and posted the pictures calling it wonderful and supernatural.

The picture showcased a white wall engraved with unique designs. Rai tweeted in Hindi which can be roughly translated as, ''The wall of the sanctum sanctorum of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Wonderful, supernatural...the temple taking a grand form."

Notably, Union Minister Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that Ram Mandir will be opened for pilgrims by January 1, 2024. Earlier, the Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust informed that over half the construction work of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya is completed and the grand temple will be open for devotees in January 2024 after the installation of the idols of deities.

Special features of Ram temple

According to the statement released by the Trust, the main entrance of the temple will be ‘Singh Dwar’. Granite stones are being used in the temple area of 2.77 acres. It has been informed that there will be a total of 392 pillars in the temple and nearly 12 gates will be constructed. There will be 160 pillars in the sanctum sanctorum and 132 pillars on the first floor.

"There will be no effect of earthquakes on the temple. There is no use of bars in the temple, work is being done to connect stones with copper leaves. Five temples will be built within the temple walls and Panchdev temple will be constructed. Also, Surya Dev Temple and Vishnu Devta Temple are being built,” the statement added.

A lion gate will be constructed at the front entrance of the temple while the dance pavilion, the colour pavilion and the esoteric pavilion will be constructed in front of it.