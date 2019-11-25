Ayodhya: Kiln Owner To Donate 51K Bricks For Ram Temple Construction

One of Uttar Pradesh's brick kiln owner Sandeep Verma from Rasulabad is making a special batch of 51,000 bricks with the name of Lord Ram inscribed on them in the hope that they will be used for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He decided to donate the bricks soon after the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

To donate 51,000 bricks with the name of Lord Ram inscribed

"We are manufacturing a special batch of 51,000 bricks. They will be donated for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. These bricks will be prepared by late December or early January. There are 106 workers in the kiln who are dedicatedly working to make the bricks. They are not even wearing shoes inside the kiln to ensure the purity of the bricks. These are especially being manufactured using Domath soil. Once complete, each brick will weigh around 3 kg," kiln manager Babu Ram Yadav said on Sunday.

Ayodhya verdict

Pronouncing the landmark judgment in the Ayodhya dispute case, the Supreme Court delivered a unanimous judgment in the title suit of the disputed area awarding it to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple. It also directed the Centre to come up with a scheme within three months to set up a trust which will hand over the outer courtyard and inner courtyard of the site for construction of a temple.

Apart from this, the SC stated that an alternate land of 5 acres is to be allotted to Muslims for the liberty of constructing a mosque, either by the central govt or the State govt, in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya. CJI Ranjan Gogoi, while delivering the unanimous judgment, dismissed the claims of the Sunni Central Waqf Board and the Nirmohi Akhara. He also termed that the three-way division of the disputed land by the Allahabad HC in its 2010 verdict is wrong.

(With ANI inputs)