Ayodhya Verdict: Sunni Central Waqf Board Calls Meeting To Decide On Review

In a major decision regarding the Ayodhya verdict, the Sunni Central Waqf Board on Thursday has decided to hold a strategy meeting on November 26 to discuss whether to apply for a review or not. Sources report that while the Waqf board's chairman Zufar Faruqi has opposed a review, two members Abdul Razzaq Khan and Imran Mabood Khan are allegedly favouring a review. Meanwhile, three members Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Junaid Siddiqui and Adnan Farrukh Shah have backed the chairman's decision to not review, as per sources.

AIMPLB to file review petition

Earlier on Sunday, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) rejected the Supreme Court's offer of alternate land of 5 acres to build a mosque stating that the offer will not heal the wounds caused to the community, in a press conference in Lucknow. Furthermore, the board issued a press release stating that while the alternate land was allotted to the Sunni Central Waqf Board, it was rejecting the offer on behalf of the entire community at large. AIMPLB which had called upon on an emergency meeting announced that they will file a review petition against the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya dispute.

AIMPLB and Owaisi dissatisfied

After the SC's verdict on November 9, AIMPLB had said that the body respects the judgment of the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya title case but will think over filing a review after going through the entire judgment. Similarly, Owaisi had quoted Justice Verma to express his dissatisfaction, saying that the 'Supreme Court was Supreme but not infallible'. On the other hand, the Sunni Waqf Board had hailed the verdict adding that they will not file for a review.

Ayodhya verdict

Pronouncing the landmark judgment in the Ayodhya dispute case, the Supreme Court on November 9, delivered a unanimous judgment in the title suit of the disputed area awarding it to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple. It also directed the Centre to come up with a scheme within three months to set up a trust which will hand over the outer courtyard and inner courtyard of the site for construction of a temple. Apart from this, the SC stated that an alternate land of 5 acres is to be allotted to Muslims for the liberty of constructing a mosque, either by the central govt or the State govt, in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya.

