Ayodhya Sets Another Guinness World Record; Lights Up Over 6 Lakh Diyas On Deepotsav

Ayodhya on Friday created a new Guinness world record by lighting over 5.84 lakh diyas as part of the 'Deepotsav' celebrations. The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday went all out in marking the homecoming of Lord Ram to this holy town – the mythical event in 'treta yug' on which the festival of Diwali is based.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Governor Anandiben Patel arrived in the holy city to be a part of the grand Deepotsav. According to sources, a Guinness team was present to judge the event. By creating this world record, the Ayodhya administration broke its own record it set last year by lighting 4,10,000 diyas.

"Representatives of the Guinness Book of World Records witnessed this grand festival. With 5,84,372 earthen lamps, the event made the world record," a state government statement said.

Yogi Adityanath who also participated in the Deepotsav celebrations dedicated the record to the Ram devotees.

This was the fourth annual Ayodhya Deepotsav, and the first since the Bhoomi pujan in August for a Ram temple in the city.

CM Yogi addresses Deepotsav 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday addressed the 'Deepotsav 2020' program from Ayodhya where he spoke about the significance of this year's Diwali, the first since the landmark SC judgment on Ram Janmbhoomi, and how a desire of nearly 500 years would be fulfilled this year. The Chief Minister also welcomed the devotees for joining this program, physically and virtually amid the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In spite of the global epidemic, I welcome all the devotees of Lord Rama who are present here and who have joined this program in a virtual way, on this occasion. This festival has come at a time when the whole world is struggling with Corona," said Yogi Adityanath.

"For many generations, everyone had the same desire in mind that if we could see the construction work of Lord Sri Rama's grand temple, then our birth and life would be blessed. That work has been successful because of Prime Minister Modi ji. On behalf of the people of the state and all the devout devotees, I congratulate Prime Minister Modi for his inspiration, his guidance, his strategy, and the fulfillment of the five-century resolve that the country and the world is watching," he added.

