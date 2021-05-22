AYUSH Ministry Rolls-out COVID-19 Counselling Helpline; Here Are All The Details

The Ministry of AYUSH on Friday launched a dedicated community support helpline number to address the grievances and general queries of the people amid the COVID-19 pandemic. AYUSH Ministry's toll-free number will help provide guidance on alternative therapies ranging from Yoga to Homeopathy based solutions for COVID-19 patients.

AYUSH Ministry toll-free number

The helpline number will remain operational from 6 AM till 12 AM on all 7 days of the week based on Indian Standard Time (IST). The Ministry aims to take at least 100 calls simultaneously at a given time which will gradually be expanded. The toll-free helpline number is 14443.

"Through the helpline 14443, experts from different streams of Ayush, namely Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani & Siddha would be available to address queries of the general masses. These experts would not only be providing counselling and feasible remedies to the patients but would also guide them about the availability of nearby Ayush facilities," the AYUSH Ministry said in a press release.

Apart from guidance on alternative therapies, people can contact the AYUSH Ministry toll-free number for post-COVID-19 rehabilitation and management. The helpline number is in IVR (Interactive Voice Response) format and is currently available in Hindi in English, with more languages on the way.

In its release, the AYUSH Ministry stated that the use of the age-old systems have found to be effective, safer, conveniently accessible, and affordable prophylaxis in the management of COVID-19.

AYUSH Ministry's COVID-19 drug

Just days ago, the Central government announced that it had expanded its network of distribution outlets for free COVID-19 drug, AYUSH-64. The drug has proven to be effective in asymptomatic, mild, and moderate COVID-19 patients who are under home isolation.

"In two days’ time, the number of outlets is expected to cross 30. Those COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation or are staying at some government/NGO arranged isolation centres are benefiting from this initiative of the Ministry of Ayush. The free distribution drive has reached more than 20 states and the intrastate reach is expanding on a continuous basis," said the Ministry of AYUSH.