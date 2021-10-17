Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Defence team takes part in 350-km run from Gwalior to Delhi

Agra (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) As part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, the HQ Integrated Defence Staff is organising a run in which a team of officers and a Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) from the three services will cover a distance of 350 km in seven days.

The 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava Run' commenced from Maharani Laxmi Bai Smarak in Gwalior on October 15 and would conclude at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on October 21.

On Sunday, the run from Agra was flagged off by Brigadier PK Singh SM, Commander, Shatrujeet Brigade from Integrated Sports Complex, Agra.

In the spirit of unity and living up to the motto of "Victory through Jointness", the elite team of ultra marathoners is led by Commodore Joginder Chandana, who, at the age of 56, is the senior-most member of the team.

The runners reached Agra on Saturday and on Sunday morning after flagging off, they covered a total distance of 50 km approximately in and around the city, said Shantanu Pratap Singh, Public Relations Officer Defence, Lucknow. Talking to PTI, Commodore Chandana said, "We have begun our journey from October 15, 2021, from Gwalior from Maharani Laxmi Bai Smarak. There are seven members in the team, including two women officers. Two are from the Navy, three are from the Air Force and two are from the Army." "We chose Gwalior because Rani Laxmi Bai Smarak is in Gwalior. She took part in the first war of Independence of 1857 in Gwalior and laid down her life in 1858 in Gwalior.

"The run will reach the National War Memorial in New Delhi on October 21, 2021. The importance of the day is that in the year 1943 on October 21, Netaji declared 'Azad Hind'. To commemorate and celebrate the day we are reaching on October 21," he added. One of the women officers, Commander Mandip Kaur expressed happiness for being a part of the run.

She added that it is a moment of pride to become a part of the run on the occasion of the 75th 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. PTI COR KJ

