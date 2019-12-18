Azam Khan's Son Moves Apex Court Against HC Verdict Annulling His Election As MLA

Samajwadi Party MP Mohammad Azam Khan's son Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan on Tuesday, December 17, approached the Supreme Court to challenge the Allahabad High Court's verdict that annulled his election. The High Court on Monday had declared his election from Suar assembly constituency in Rampur as null and void on a plea by defeated Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) candidate Nawab Kazim Ali Khan on the grounds that he was underage and not qualified to contest the polls in 2017.

Allahabad High Court allows Kazim Ali Khan's petition

The BSP candidate, Nawab Kazim Ali Khan had filed a petition against Abdullah Azam Khan saying that the elected MLA's actual date of birth was January 1,1993, and not September 30, 990, as claimed in the nomination paper. The defeated Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) candidate Kazim Ali Khan further stated that in Abdullah Azam Khan's election petition that was presented in the high court, the same birth date was mentioned in the educational certificates, passport and visa of Abdullah Khan.

The High Court after examining the entire facts as borne out of various documents, including the service record of Abdullah Khan's mother, ruled that Abdullah Azam Khan was not qualified to contest the election of the legislative assembly as he had not turned 25 when he filed the nomination papers for the 2017 polls. After the High Court's examination, it was revealed that all the records had mentioned January 1, 1993, as his date of birth. The SP leader was elected as MLA on a Samajwadi Party ticket on March 11, 2017. During its ruling, the high court had directed its registrar general to intimate the substance of the verdict to the Election Commission (EC) of India and the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly speaker to take follow-up actions.

