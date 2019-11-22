UP: FIR Against Azam Khan's Wife And Son In 'conspiracy' To Grab Government Land

An FIR has been filed against Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan's wife Tanzeem Fatima and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in an alleged conspiracy to capture a Rampur-based government land in 2014. Azam Khan was the urban development minister of Uttar Pradesh during that period in the tenure of the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP government in UP. The FIR has been filed under sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The said land was under the possession of Rampur District Magistrate.

Several cases against Azam Khan

Over 80 cases have been registered against Azam Khan, most of which are about land encroachment by Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in UP. The Uttar Pradesh Police had carried out raids at the University and recovered more than 100 expensive books allegedly stolen from other institutes in Rampur. Azam Khan, his wife and son are all trustees in the University. Khan is the Chancellor of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Samajwadi Party MP and former UP Minister Azam Khan was has been declared a 'land mafia' by the Yogi Adityanath government. The Rampur district administration put Khan's name on the 'anti-land mafia' portal late after 13 FIRs were lodged against him on land-grabbing charges. Khan has been alleged to have forcibly taken land from farmers. The Rampur district administration has lodged around two dozen cases against the former cabinet minister.

A non-bailable warrant had been issued against Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam Khan by a local court. BJP leader Akash Saxena had filed a case against Abdullah Khan for submitting an invalid affidavit while filing the nomination for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2017. The UP police also filed an FIR against UP MLA Abdullah Khan regarding discrepancies in age proof, accessed two contradicting birth certificates submitted by him. As of August 4, nearly 27 FIRs have been lodged against him in connection to this matter. However, the Allahabad High Court on September 25, put a stay on these FIRs.

