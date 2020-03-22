Baba Ramdev Supports PM Modi's Janta Curfew; Says 'don't Go Out, Go In'

Responding in affirmative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call of Janta Curfew, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has taken to Twitter to encourage everyone "not to go out, but rather go inwards" on March 22.

"We will together fulfil the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will all save India from Corona(virus). Meditation, caution, patience and an oath. Everybody conduct Self-analysis, Yoga, Aasan (Posture exercise), Pranayam, Meditation, Satsang (Spiritual discourse), Don't go out, go in," Baba Ramdev tweeted in Hindi.

PM Modi's tweet ahead of Janta Curfew

Ahead of the Janta Curfew, PM Modi tweeted in a reiteration and reminder to citizens to refrain from going outside and to "stay indoors and stay healthy". In reference to his social distancing measure, the PM said that the steps taken now "will help in the times to come".

In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences.



Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come.



Stay indoors and stay healthy. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/11HJsAWzVf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

Janta Curfew

Addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. The Prime Minister further appealed citizens to maintain a Janta Curfew by not stepping out from their homes on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM.

The measure is seen as a trial run for an expected nationwide lockdown that may last for days, amid rising cases of the disease across the country.

Coronavirus Crisis

The Coronavirus pandemic has so far infected over three lakh cases worldwide, with the number of deaths nearly 13,000. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour. India has so far reported at least 330 confirmed cases and four deaths.

