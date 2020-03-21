The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Don't Leave Cities & Travel: PM Modi Urges Citizens Not To Panic As India Fights COVID-19

General News

Ahead of 'Janta Curfew' PM Modi appealed to the citizens who are panicking & leaving big cities amid fear of lockdown in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak.

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Narendra

Ahead of 'Janta Curfew', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to the citizens who are panicking and leaving big cities amid fear of lockdown in the backdrop of Coronavirus outbreak. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "I request you that please stay in the city you are in for a few days." He added, "Travelling in congestion increases the risk of the spread of the virus. Wherever you are going, it will also be a danger to people. Will also increase the difficulties of your village and family."

'Do not leave your house if it is not necessary'

In a series of tweets in Hindi, PM Modi said, "All of us can stop the disease from spreading. We are playing with our health by crowding railway stations, bus stands. Please worry about yourself and your family, do not leave your house if it is not necessary."

PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew' call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday. In an address to the nation on Thursday evening, the Prime Minister asked citizens to voluntarily stay indoors from 7 am till 9 pm. No passenger train will ply from any railway station in the country on Sunday in view of the 'Janta Curfew'.

READ | PM Modi thanks Jhulan Goswami & Poonam Yadav for whole-heartedly supporting 'Janta Curfew'

READ| PM Modi 'appreciates' Maldives' contribution to Coronavirus Emergency Fund

He said that two things are important to fight this pandemic. "First - Resolve and Second- Restraint, today, our 130 crore citizen have to show resolve and determination to fight this pandemic as a citizen by performing duties and following the directions of the Central and the state government," he said.

READ | 'Minute precautions can save lives': PM Modi shares awareness video on battling COVID-19

READ | PM Modi appreciates Bhutan PM for contributing $100,000 to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund

(With agency inputs)

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI: 'CLAPPING WON'T HELP'
PM Modi
PM INTERACTS WITH PHARMA INDUSTRY
Coronavirus
DR. DEVI SHETTY ON COVID HOSPITALS
Anupam Kher
ANUPAM KHER'S SIDE OF LOVE STORY
WEST BENGAL TO OPEN SCHOOLS DURING 'JANATA CURFEW' TO DISTRIBUTE MID-DAY MEALS
Kanika Kapoor must co-operate as patient and not throw tantrums of star: Lucknow Hospital
HOSPITAL'S STATEMENT ON KANIKA