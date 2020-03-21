Don't Leave Cities & Travel: PM Modi Urges Citizens Not To Panic As India Fights COVID-19

Ahead of 'Janta Curfew', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to the citizens who are panicking and leaving big cities amid fear of lockdown in the backdrop of Coronavirus outbreak. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "I request you that please stay in the city you are in for a few days." He added, "Travelling in congestion increases the risk of the spread of the virus. Wherever you are going, it will also be a danger to people. Will also increase the difficulties of your village and family."

'Do not leave your house if it is not necessary'

In a series of tweets in Hindi, PM Modi said, "All of us can stop the disease from spreading. We are playing with our health by crowding railway stations, bus stands. Please worry about yourself and your family, do not leave your house if it is not necessary."

कोरोना के भय से मेरे बहुत से भाई-बहन जहां रोजी-रोटी कमाते हैं, उन शहरों को छोड़कर अपने गांवों की ओर लौट रहे हैं। भीड़भाड़ में यात्रा करने से इसके फैलने का खतरा बढ़ता है। आप जहां जा रहे हैं, वहां भी यह लोगों के लिए खतरा बनेगा। आपके गांव और परिवार की मुश्किलें भी बढ़ाएगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2020

मेरी सबसे प्रार्थना है कि आप जिस शहर में हैं, कृपया कुछ दिन वहीं रहिए। इससे हम सब इस बीमारी को फैलने से रोक सकते हैं। रेलवे स्टेशनों, बस अड्डों पर भीड़ लगाकर हम अपनी सेहत के साथ खिलवाड़ कर रहे हैं। कृपया अपनी और अपने परिवार की चिंता करिए, आवश्यक न हो तो अपने घर से बाहर न निकलिए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2020

PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew' call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday. In an address to the nation on Thursday evening, the Prime Minister asked citizens to voluntarily stay indoors from 7 am till 9 pm. No passenger train will ply from any railway station in the country on Sunday in view of the 'Janta Curfew'.

READ | PM Modi thanks Jhulan Goswami & Poonam Yadav for whole-heartedly supporting 'Janta Curfew'

READ| PM Modi 'appreciates' Maldives' contribution to Coronavirus Emergency Fund

He said that two things are important to fight this pandemic. "First - Resolve and Second- Restraint, today, our 130 crore citizen have to show resolve and determination to fight this pandemic as a citizen by performing duties and following the directions of the Central and the state government," he said.

READ | 'Minute precautions can save lives': PM Modi shares awareness video on battling COVID-19

READ | PM Modi appreciates Bhutan PM for contributing $100,000 to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund

(With agency inputs)