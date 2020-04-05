The Debate
Baba Ramdev Urges People To Make PM Modi's '9mins-9PM' Campaign Against COVID A Success

General News

Appealing to people to follow the PM Modi's appeal to light diya at 9 PM for 9 mins on Sunday, Baba Ramdev said that it should be done to thank Corona warriors.

Appealing to people to follow the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to light a candle or diya at 9 PM for 9 minutes on Sunday, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said that it should be done to thank the Corona warriors. Calling them the guardian of 135 crores Indians, he said that at this times of crisis, it is our duty to show our gratitude to them. He said that by showing our unity we have to make India's campaign against coronavirus successful.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates

PM Modi's '9 PM- 9 Mins' Appeal: Odisha energy Dept issues guidelines to be followed

PM Modi's appeal

PM Modi, in an address to the nation on Friday, appealed to the citizens to switch off the lights in their homes for nine minutes on April 5 at 9 pm in order to show the nation's unity in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi in his third COVID-19 speech said, "On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, & lighting diyas, candles, flashlights."  In his appeal, PM Modi reiterated people to maintain social distancing and keep off from the streets. Currently, India has reported 2902 COVID-19 cases  with 68 deaths till date.

Punjab hospital gives heartwarming surprise for 2-year-old COVID patient & stricken family

Ramdev Baba donates Rs 25 crore to PM CARES

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved has announced a donation of Rs 25 crore towards the Prime Minister's PM CARES Fund for the ongoing battle against Coronavirus in India. With India battling the Coronavirus pandemic which has ensnared the globe in a vice-like grip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a charitable trust where citizens, corporates, organisations and just about anyone else can contribute funds towards the relief effort. Speaking to reporters, Baba Ramdev apprised about his donation and appealed people to take necessary precautions to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus and save themselves. He added that there is no need to panic.

Baba Ramdev announces Rs 25 crore donation to PM-CARES Fund in fight against Coronavirus

