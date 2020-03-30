Baba Ramdev Announces Rs 25 Crore Donation To PM-CARES Fund In Fight Against Coronavirus

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved has announced a donation of Rs 25 crore towards the Prime Minister's PM CARES Fund for the ongoing battle against Coronavirus in India. With India battling the Coronavirus pandemic which has ensnared the globe in a vice-like grip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a charitable trust where citizens, corporates, organisations and just about anyone else can contribute funds towards the relief effort.

The fund is called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund and is called as PM CARES Fund. The PM is the Chairman of this trust, with the Defence Minister, Finance Minister and Home Minister other members.

Speaking to reporters, Baba Ramdev apprised about his donation and appealed people to take necessary precautions to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus and save themselves. He added that there is no need to panic.

Patanjali to contribute Rs 25 crores to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s initiative #PMCARES Fund: Yoga Guru Ramdev. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/RWN6bFsZMh — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Health Ministry's joint secretary Lav Aggarwal on Monday said that India has reported 92 fresh cases of the novel Coronavirus and four deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1071 and the number of deaths to 29, the Union Health Ministry added.

Aggarwal claimed that as per their analysis, the rate in the rise of new positive cases in a "developing country" like India is slower than that of other "developed countries" due to "public cooperation and (the government's) pre-emptive actions". The underlying reference was clearly to Western countries like the United States, Spain, and Italy which have become the new hotspots of the Coronavirus pandemic and whose health system has been overwhelmed.

